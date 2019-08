Philly-area food truck Anatolian Delight serves up Turkish cuisine on wheels - just look for the big purple truck!Owner-chef Okan Zinetbas was born in Istanbul, and just recently took the wheel of his new purple food, after having a food cart for 10 years. Now he travels the area - with family members helping out - introducing foodies to the cuisine of Turkey, which has influences from the regions surrounding it -- the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Balkan nations.215-508-9067