Ford Go Further presents: Local spots to feed your BBQ needs this summer

BBQ Round-up

Summer is prime barbecue season. Alicia and Melissa tag-teamed this one, each visiting a joint that specializes in smoked meats.7500 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 191361703 South 11th St., Philadelphia PA 19148----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.