Ford Go Further presents: Local spots to feed your BBQ needs this summer

It wouldn't be summer fun without some barbecue. (WPVI)

BBQ Round-up
Summer is prime barbecue season. Alicia and Melissa tag-teamed this one, each visiting a joint that specializes in smoked meats.
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse | Facebook
7500 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136

Mike's BBQ | Facebook
1703 South 11th St., Philadelphia PA 19148
