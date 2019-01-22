FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly's Ultimate Philly hoagie guide

The hoagie is the city's signature lunch sandwich, so Philly Mag has created what they call The Ultimate hoagie guide.

Philadelphia may be known for Cheesesteaks and roast pork, but the hoagie is the city's signature lunch sandwich. So Philadelphia Magazine created what THE ULTIMATE hoagie guide. Ultimate Hoagie Guide

Paesanos
148 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Carmen
Reading Terminal Market: 12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA
215-592-7799

Di Bruno Bros,
1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Dew's Deli
1710 S 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Saad's Halal
4500 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139-4587

Martha
E York St & Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
