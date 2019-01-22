Philadelphia Magazine's Ultimate Hoagie Guide
Philadelphia may be known for Cheesesteaks and roast pork, but the hoagie is the city's signature lunch sandwich. So Philadelphia Magazine created what THE ULTIMATE hoagie guide. Ultimate Hoagie Guide
Paesanos
148 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Carmen
Reading Terminal Market: 12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA
215-592-7799
Di Bruno Bros,
1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Dew's Deli
1710 S 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Saad's Halal
4500 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139-4587
Martha
E York St & Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
