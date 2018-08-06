Four new area restaurants to try before your friends do

Looking for new restaurants to try? There are new places popping up in the city and the suburbs.
Andiario | Facebook
106 W Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
Moo Moo Milk Bar | Facebook
4751 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
Brickwall Tavern | Facebook
1213 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Talk | Facebook
2121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.