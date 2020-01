MUHLENBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people camped out for hours in the cold in Berks County to get a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A.The chain is opening a new restaurant on 5th Street in Muhlenberg Township Thursday morning.As is Chick-fil-A tradition, free food goes to the 100 people who camp out the night before an opening.The First 100 promotion registration began at 6 p.m. Wednesday.Only residents living in certain parts of Pennsylvania were eligible for the free food.Complete details can be found here