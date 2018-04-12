WAWA

Free coffee for Wawa Day on Thursday

Celebrate Wawa Day with free coffee. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (Wawa)

Thursday is Wawa Day and that means - free coffee.

To celebrate its 54th anniversary, Wawa is offering customers free coffee of any size all day.


Throughout the day, Wawa says it expects to give away 2 million free cups of coffee to customers at its more than 790 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.

Wawa has a secret menu. Lara Spencer reports during Good Morning America on April 12, 2018.



"This year's Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018. We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!" Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO, said in a statement.

Wawa Secret Menu unlocked
There's not only free coffee at Wawa on Thursday, but if you look close enough, you'll discover a secret.


On April 16, 1964, the first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Delaware County.

