free food

Nurses, health care workers can get free medium coffee at Dunkin' | Here's how

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Free Dunkin' coffee for nurses, health care workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dunkin' is celebrating National Nurses Day with free coffee.

The chain is giving away a free medium cup to all nurses and health care workers on Thursday, May 6.

An employee badge is all that's required for the pick-me-up.



"In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is once again showing its appreciation for these heroes' tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe," Dunkin' said in a statement.



With their ID, nurses and health care workers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations - no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

SEE ALSO: New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'nurseshealth careconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Free burritos for health care workers
Get free pretzel at Philly Pretzel Factory on Monday
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family reunited in Philly after being separated at border in 2017
Residents hold emergency meeting over ATV, dirt bike enforcement
Wife's Facebook post leads FBI to Capitol riot suspect in Bucks Co.
$30K reward offered for info in Hunting Park murder
Philly bars, restaurants offer huge incentives to lure workers back
Black bear falls from tree into tarp at Pa. university
Didi hits grand slam in Phillies' 5-4 win over Brewers
Show More
Philadelphia's comeback hinging on tourism, booming summer season
NFL to give away 50 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated fans
Home helper provides friendship through pandemic and beyond
Biden says Philly fans are 'most informed,' 'most obnoxious'
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
More TOP STORIES News