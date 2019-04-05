FREEBIE FRIDAY: Ben & Jerry's, Empanadas, Unicorn Parties, & More

It's the first Freebie Friday of the month.Here's a deal many wait for all year: Ben and Jerry's Free Cone Day!On Tuesday, April 9th, head to your local Scoop Shop, between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., for a free cup or cone, in a flavor of your choice.Ben and Jerry's has been offering free ice cream on April 9th, since 1979, as a way to thank their fans.Next up, free empanadas!If you visit Ardiente, in Old City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8th, you'll get to try one of their Latin-American-style turnovers, filled with edamame, black truffle, and shallots.It's all part of National Empanada Day... no purchase necessary.Now to a free cultural event.You can join the Philadelphia Jazz Experience for the grand opening of Mark Garvin's photography exhibit, called "Jazz Resurgence: The 1980s".The event at Twenty-Two gallery, in Center City, will give you a chance to meet the artist and enjoy light bites and food, for free.It runs from 6 p.m to 9 p.m, on Friday, April 5th.If you want to get outside and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, head to Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown for the 7th Annual Philadelphia Kite Festival.The family-friendly event, not only features a sea of color in the sky... there will also be face-painting, music, and DIY kite workshops.The festival runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m on Saturday, April 7th.Did you know that Tuesday is National Unicorn Day?In honor of the magical holiday, Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm in West Chester is throwing a Unicorn Party.On Sunday, April 7th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., kids can get their photo taken with a unicorn, make unicorn-related crafts, and eat free unicorn food... aka cotton candy.