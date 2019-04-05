FREEBIE FRIDAY: Ben & Jerry's, Empanadas, Unicorn Parties, & More

It's the first Freebie Friday of the month.
Here's a deal many wait for all year: Ben and Jerry's Free Cone Day!
On Tuesday, April 9th, head to your local Scoop Shop, between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., for a free cup or cone, in a flavor of your choice.
Ben and Jerry's has been offering free ice cream on April 9th, since 1979, as a way to thank their fans.
Next up, free empanadas!
If you visit Ardiente, in Old City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8th, you'll get to try one of their Latin-American-style turnovers, filled with edamame, black truffle, and shallots.
It's all part of National Empanada Day... no purchase necessary.
Now to a free cultural event.
You can join the Philadelphia Jazz Experience for the grand opening of Mark Garvin's photography exhibit, called "Jazz Resurgence: The 1980s".
The event at Twenty-Two gallery, in Center City, will give you a chance to meet the artist and enjoy light bites and food, for free.
It runs from 6 p.m to 9 p.m, on Friday, April 5th.
If you want to get outside and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, head to Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown for the 7th Annual Philadelphia Kite Festival.
The family-friendly event, not only features a sea of color in the sky... there will also be face-painting, music, and DIY kite workshops.
The festival runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m on Saturday, April 7th.
Did you know that Tuesday is National Unicorn Day?
In honor of the magical holiday, Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm in West Chester is throwing a Unicorn Party.
On Sunday, April 7th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., kids can get their photo taken with a unicorn, make unicorn-related crafts, and eat free unicorn food... aka cotton candy.
