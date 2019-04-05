Food & Drink

FREEBIE FRIDAY: Ben & Jerry's, Empanadas, Unicorn Parties, & More

By Jessica Gonzalez
It's the first Freebie Friday of the month.

Here's a deal many wait for all year: Ben and Jerry's Free Cone Day!

On Tuesday, April 9th, head to your local Scoop Shop, between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., for a free cup or cone, in a flavor of your choice.

Ben and Jerry's has been offering free ice cream on April 9th, since 1979, as a way to thank their fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Next up, free empanadas!

If you visit Ardiente, in Old City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8th, you'll get to try one of their Latin-American-style turnovers, filled with edamame, black truffle, and shallots.

It's all part of National Empanada Day... no purchase necessary.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LOCATION

Now to a free cultural event.

You can join the Philadelphia Jazz Experience for the grand opening of Mark Garvin's photography exhibit, called "Jazz Resurgence: The 1980s".

The event at Twenty-Two gallery, in Center City, will give you a chance to meet the artist and enjoy light bites and food, for free.

It runs from 6 p.m to 9 p.m, on Friday, April 5th.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

If you want to get outside and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, head to Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown for the 7th Annual Philadelphia Kite Festival.

The family-friendly event, not only features a sea of color in the sky... there will also be face-painting, music, and DIY kite workshops.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m on Saturday, April 7th.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Did you know that Tuesday is National Unicorn Day?

In honor of the magical holiday, Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm in West Chester is throwing a Unicorn Party.

On Sunday, April 7th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., kids can get their photo taken with a unicorn, make unicorn-related crafts, and eat free unicorn food... aka cotton candy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwhat's the dealfreebie friday
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News