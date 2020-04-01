Food & Drink

Freebies for healthcare workers and first responders

By PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
With so many healthcare workers and first responders doing so much to protect us during the coronavirus pandemic, they deserve our thanks and a ton of appreciation right now. Here's what companies are doing for those on the front line in our area.

Circle K:

Circle K is offering free coffee, tea and Polar Pop Fountain for first responders and health care workers, with valid ID, on the front line until April 30!

Crocs:
Crocs is offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses and healthcare staff. Request a free pair at crocs.com while supplies last.

Cumberland Farms:
Police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers can enjoy a free coffee on us every time you visit Cumberland Farms.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:
As a sweet thank you to healthcare pros, they are offering free dozens for you on Mondays from National Doctors Day 3/30 through National Nurses Week 5/11.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill:
Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel visit valid ID a 15% discount on their order.

Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options | April offers
Area restaurants and bars have been forced to eliminate eat-in dining but can keep business open by offering online ordering, curbside delivery services and door-to-door delivery options. Here's what companies are doing in our area.


Starbucks:
Now until May 3, all front-line responders get free tall hot or iced coffee at Starbucks.

Wawa:
Wawa is offering free coffee for healthcare workers and first responders.

Wawa offers free coffee to first responders, health care workers
"Thank you to our first responders and health care heroes." Wawa announced it will offer free coffee at all locations to help fuel first responders and health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
