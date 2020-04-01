Freebies for healthcare workers and first responders

Food & Drink

With so many healthcare workers and first responders doing so much to protect us during the coronavirus pandemic, they deserve our thanks and a ton of appreciation right now. Here's what companies are doing for those on the front line in our area.

Circle K:

Circle K is offering free coffee, tea and Polar Pop Fountain for first responders and health care workers, with valid ID, on the front line until April 30!

Crocs:
Crocs is offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses and healthcare staff. Request a free pair at crocs.com while supplies last.

Cumberland Farms:
Police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers can enjoy a free coffee on us every time you visit Cumberland Farms.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:
As a sweet thank you to healthcare pros, they are offering free dozens for you on Mondays from National Doctors Day 3/30 through National Nurses Week 5/11.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill:
Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel visit valid ID a 15% discount on their order.

Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options
Area restaurants and bars have been forced to eliminate eat-in dining but can keep business open by offering online ordering, curbside delivery services and door-to-door delivery options. Here's what companies are doing in our area.


Starbucks:
Now until May 3, all front-line responders get free tall hot or iced coffee at Starbucks.

Wawa:
Wawa is offering free coffee for healthcare workers and first responders.

