Freebies for healthcare workers and first responders

Circle K:
Circle K is offering free coffee, tea and Polar Pop Fountain for first responders and health care workers, with valid ID, on the front line until April 30!
Crocs:
Crocs is offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses and healthcare staff. Request a free pair at crocs.com while supplies last.
Cumberland Farms:
Police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers can enjoy a free coffee on us every time you visit Cumberland Farms.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:
As a sweet thank you to healthcare pros, they are offering free dozens for you on Mondays from National Doctors Day 3/30 through National Nurses Week 5/11.
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill:
Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel visit valid ID a 15% discount on their order.
Starbucks:
Now until May 3, all front-line responders get free tall hot or iced coffee at Starbucks.
Wawa:
Wawa is offering free coffee for healthcare workers and first responders.