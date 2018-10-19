Fresh eats: 3 new places to savor American food in Atlantic City

Bourre
201 S. New York Ave.
Photo: Liz R./Yelp
First up, Bourre is a New Orleans-themed pub just off the boardwalk, in the stretch of three blocks known (to developers, anyway) as the "Orange Loop" for its appearance on the Monopoly board.
Bourre features Cajun barbecue, from blackened red fish to brisket, and drinks like local craft beer, wine and house cocktails. Its large outdoor space hosts the barbecue smoker, as well as outdoor games and a separate bar. There's also a stage for live music performances.
Bourre's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Liz R., who reviewed the business on Sept. 29, wrote, "There is fun outdoor seating at picnic tables with cornhole on the sand, and then there's the main seating, which has an open-air garage feel with a large stage for performances. The menu is oh so NOLA, which makes you literally wanna order the entire thing."
Suzanne S. noted, "Good selection of beers on tap. Great aroma outside from the smoker, which they do know how to use. Pulled pork in the potato boats was great."
Bourre is open from noon-2 a.m. daily.
Chelsea Five Gastropub
2831 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Tropicana Casino & Resort
Photo: Jessica H./Yelp
Next, Chelsea Five Gastropub has opened on the fifth floor of the Chelsea Tower at the Tropicana.
Its ocean views complement a dinner menu that includes a raw bar, clam chowder and entrees like lobster carbonara, shrimp and grits and maple whiskey salmon. Non-seafood options include burgers, steak and pasta.
There's also an outdoor lounge where you can choose from an extensive beer and cocktail list. Over 50 whiskey and bourbon options means it won't be an easy choice.
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Chelsea Five Gastropub is off to a strong start.
Yelper Kenji H., who reviewed it on Sept. 30, wrote, "Lobster carbonara was really good. It had a lot of lobster meat, and the pasta was perfectly cooked al dente. The combination of cheese, egg yolks and bacon were perfectly mixed with the lobster and pasta."
Ashley J. noted, "I am a whole food, plant-based vegan who also does no oil, salt or high fat foods. The manager, chef and server went above and beyond to accommodate me. Great restaurant, too. They have a beautiful view and great ambiance. Pricing is also very reasonable."
Cafe 500
500 Boardwalk, Ocean Resort Casino
Photo: Charles F./Yelp
Finally, Cafe 500 is a restaurant in the Ocean Resort Casino. It's open 24 hours a day and serves traditional American fare.
You'll find mostly crowd-pleasers, like omelets for breakfast, deli sandwiches for lunch, and burgers, pasta and flatbreads for dinner. A subset of each menu is available after hours.
There are also drinks available, including classic cocktails, draft beer and wine.
Yelper Michelle P., who visited Cafe 500 on Aug. 27, wrote, "I'm thrilled that Cafe 500 is around because it's open 24/7 and serves breakfast all day. The setup is actually like a modern diner, which is a step above some of the other non-casino late-night establishments."
Yelper Benedict C. wrote, "The food was decent, but the service left a lot to be desired. I had to ask multiple times for a water refill. Someone else in my party ordered an espresso and that did not come out until after the food."