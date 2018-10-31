From burgers to kebabs, here are 4 new spots to check out in Washington Square

Shake Shack
105 S. 12th St., Unit 1-01
Photo: lauren s./Yelp
Hungry? Shake Shack's latest location has you covered. The fresh arrival to Midtown Village is located at 105 S. 12th St., Unit 1-01. This is the chain's fourth outpost in Philadelphia.
On the menu, look for offerings like a single or double ShackBurger, a cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce; a SmokeShack burger with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry pepper; and a fried portobello mushroom burger, filled with melted Muenster and cheddar cheeses.
Hot dogs, a chicken sandwich and shakes are also available.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Lauren S., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, "The burgers were fresh as always, and I tried a vanilla milkshake, which was solidly good."
And Karim H. wrote, "Great location. Interior is nice with electronic kiosks for self-ordering. Takes about 10 minutes to get your food."
Shake Shack is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Wawa
1300 Chestnut St.
Photo: tim y./Yelp
Washington Square newcomer at 1300 Chestnut St., Wawa, can add one more location to its list of 800 East Coast convenience stores.
With more than 15,000 square feet of space, expect to find a wide range of snacks, made-to-order sandwiches and dollar cups of coffee at this location.
With a 2.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Wawa is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Tim Y., who reviewed Wawa on Oct. 10, wrote, "This isn't the biggest Wawa in town, but it has the most modern design. The checkout area has a ton of registers, which should help during those busy times."
Lauren S. noted, "I could definitely see this place getting packed and busy during lunch, but I think that's an issue for every Wawa and not just this one."
Wawa is open 24 hours a day.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
1150 Market St.
Photo: Iron hill brewery & restaurant/Yelp
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, a traditional American bistro with an onsite brewery, opened its latest location at 1150 Market St.
One of 16 East Coast locations, this 275-seat restaurant offers a wide selection of dishes, including seafood, steaks, burgers, salads and gluten-free dishes.
On the menu, look for offerings like the Vienna Red Lager pulled pork sandwich served with bread and butter pickles and mustard or barbecue sauce on a toasted bun; Nashville-style hot chicken sliders with pickles and mayonnaise; and salmon with buttery potatoes and broccoli florets drizzled with scallion sauce and lemon.
Yelp users are generally positive about Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, which currently holds four stars out of 44 reviews on the site.
Yelper Jordan P., who reviewed Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant on Oct. 29, wrote, "High-quality food, large portions and consistently good service."
Kat C. noted, "I enjoyed the sampling of beers they provided, particularly the Belgium blonde. It honestly looks so inviting on Market Street and calls to all of us working nearby to wind down our days with decent beers and bar food."
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Paprica Modern Mediterrenean Grill
811 Sansom St.
Photo: rachel l./Yelp
Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill offers up shish kebabs, seafood, burgers, falafel sandwiches and Turkish pizza.
On the menu, look for eats like the mucver platter, pan-fried zucchini pancakes combining carrots, zucchini, flour and eggs with a medley of dill, parsley, mint and garlic; and the chicken kebab sandwich served with tomato dipping sauce and a green salad.
Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill's current rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Rachel L. noted," We got the hummus appetizer, kebab combo and lahmacun. The bread in particular was soft and fluffy for the hummus, and the kebabs were juicy and flavorful."
Yelper Margaret G. wrote, "The food is well made, very decently priced and you can tell they put thought and heart into it by its artisan appearance and rich flavor."
Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.