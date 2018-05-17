From cardio to churros, here are 6 of the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia

Fit Tribe
Photo: Rachel S./Yelp
Fit Tribe is a gym offering cardio classes and personal training that recently opened at 1512 Sansom St., Floor 2 in Rittenhouse. This is the latest outpost of the local gym chain, which can also be found in Center City, Swarthmore, Newtown Square and Bryn Mawr, among other locations.
In addition to self-guided workouts, Fit Tribe members can participate in instructor-led high-intensity interval classes, which focus on either strength or conditioning. Multiple half-hour classes are offered on weekday mornings and evenings.
Harper's Garden
Photo: Taylor S./Yelp
Harper's Garden is a New American wine bar, offering small plates and more, that recently opened at 31 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse. The upscale eatery is helmed by executive chef Ben Moore (previously of Old City BYOB, Wister, La Croix and Le Bec Fin) and bar manager Jesse Cornell (who developed drink programs at Sbraga, Skygarten and Vesper).
The menu focuses on seasonal dishes utilizing fresh herbs, with offerings like spice-crusted, pan-roasted monkfish with spring herb puree, wilted gem lettuce, bonito butter and citrus.
El Merkury
Photo: Steven F./Yelp
Head over to 2104 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse to find El Merkury, a street food-inspired Central American spot offering tostadas, pupusas, churros and more. On the savory side of the menu, options include three-chile chicken taquitos or three-cheese baked rice with roasted jalapenos and corn.
Meanwhile, the selection of gourmet looped churros includes the Mayan Chocolate, with dark chocolate syrup, cacao powder and cacao nibs; and the Ron Con Pasas, with vanilla bean cream, rum-soaked raisins and toasted nuts.
Luhv Vegan Deli
Photo: Jeff H./Yelp
Stroll past the Reading Terminal Market at 51 N. 12th St., and you'll find Luhv Vegan Deli. True to its name, this upstart food cart offers vegan and gluten-free versions of popular deli foods like tuna salad sandwiches, soups and burgers (made with a choice of black beans, plantains and roasted poblano peppers or garbanzo beans, flax seeds and chipotle peppers).
Hale & True
Photo: Cat H./Yelp
Hale & True is a cidery that recently opened its doors at 613 S. Seventh St. in Bella Vista. It specializes in hard cider made from Pennsylvania apples, but serves other local ciders, beers, wines, cocktails and kombucha as well. Customers can sample its four housemade ciders as a flight and snack on small plates from adjoining The Good King Tavern.
Ban Bamboo
Photo: Christopher B./Yelp
A new addition to Roxborough, Ban Bamboo is a Laotian and Thai restaurant that's located at 6190 Ridge Ave. The menu is focused on authentic dishes like green papaya salad, chicken larb with sticky rice and the Thai noodle soup khao soi.