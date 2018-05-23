From French toast to rainbow bagels, these 3 new Philly breakfast and brunch spots are making waves

Philly Bagels
1742 E Passyunk Ave., East Passyunk
Photo: Sari Marissa G./Yelp
Philly Bagels is a spot to score bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more. According to its website, it's owned by Aaron Wagner, a fifth-generation bagel maker who also owns another shop on Fitzwater Street.
Look for classic bagel flavors like onion, poppyseed and everything, as well as some quirky options like chocolate chip, sun-dried tomato or rainbow-hued tie-dye bagels.
Bagel sandwich specialties include the Rainbow Brite, a tie-dye bagel topped with birthday cake cream cheese; the Veggie Sammy, with a choice of cream cheese or hummus, avocado, sprouts, tomato, onion, cucumber, capers and pickles; and the Godfather, a bagel topped with prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.
Yelp users are excited about Philly Bagels, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Sari Marissa G. wrote, "Their bagels are fantastic and fresh! Perfectly crisp on the outside, a tad chewy on the inside with the right amount of toppings and mix-ins. They have all the varieties you love and even some unique flavors such as French toast, pizza, and even tie dye!"
Dominic M. noted, "I've come here twice, and have had a good experience both times. I have tried a breakfast sandwich and also a whitefish salad sandwich. This is the first time I've tried bagels in Philly since moving from Brooklyn, and they were really tasty. The staff seems pleasant, and the woman who works the cash register is very friendly!"
Philly Bagels is open from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
Comfort & Floyd
1301 S. 11th St., Passyunk Square
Photo: Lindsay B./Yelp
Comfort & Floyd is a breakfast and brunch spot that fills a corner that's been home to luncheonettes for decades, according to .
Its married owners hope to keep that tradition alive with breakfast classics like fresh-squeezed orange juice, French toast, home fries, a breakfast sandwich and coffee from Old City Coffee. Brunch and lunch options include grilled cheese, tomato soup, kale salad and a burger, with shoofly pie or whole-wheat chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
Comfort & Floyd's current Yelp rating of five stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Olivia O., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 15, said, "A very welcome addition to the neighborhood! The food is fantastic (both breakfast and lunch options), and the atmosphere is very bright and comforting."
Lindsay B. added, "Great food and friendly service. My friend and I each had the French toast, which was some of the best I've ever had. The home fries were perfectly cooked. The orange juice is freshly squeezed, which always gets bonus points from me. I might try their breakfast sandwich next time, because it looks huge. Welcome to the neighborhood!"
Acadia
824 S. Eighth St., Bella Vista
Photo: Acadia/Yelp
Acadia is a Cajun/Creole restaurant that's bringing a pinch of New Orleans to Bella Vista. Its seafood-heavy brunch menu includes shrimp and grits and a shrimp omelet, featuring shrimp, fresh tomatoes, green onions, bacon, tasso, cheese and Cajun spices.
Acadia's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Nunya B., who was the first to review Acadia on February 14, wrote, "We've been to Louisiana multiple times and love the cuisine in that region. They do a good job here. The wings stood out as excellent -- they cook them with a Southern fried chicken batter, so they're like...mini fried chickens. The bar stocks Abita and makes Hurricanes, which is a great touch as well."
Yelper Abby B. wrote, "Came here for dinner on a Saturday and were seated right away. Service was super friendly and attentive. You get a free cornbread muffin, which was good --moist and not super crumbly."
Acadia is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)