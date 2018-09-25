From Mexican to Mediterranean fare: Explore the top 5 eateries in Washington Square

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Washington Square, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood restaurants. Read on for the results.
1. Barbuzzo
Photo: l f./Yelp
Topping the list is Mediterranean eatery Barbuzzo, which offers pizza, pasta and more. Located at 110 S. 13th St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,296 reviews on Yelp.
Start your meal with Mediterranean olives with orange zest, Marcona almonds and piri piri chile; or smoked trout tartine with roasted jalapeno goat cheese, Persian cucumber, radish, avocado creme fraiche and pickled mustard seeds.
Noteworthy main dishes include the Fico pizza with figs, Gorgonzola, arugula, prosciutto and toasted walnuts; Summer Corn Gondolini with corn and mascarpone-filled pasta served with pancetta and mushrooms; and the grilled Spanish octopus with chorizo and fingerling potatoes.
2. Talula's Garden
Photo: Kathryn R./Yelp
Next up is New American spot Talula's Garden, situated at 210 W. Washington Square. With 4.5 stars out of 1,427 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The farm-to-table restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients and features a full bar and outdoor patio.
Menu items include cauliflower soup with confit ginger and Bartlett pear, crumbled hazelnuts, brown butter-butterscotch pears and chervil, as well as mushroom toast with rosemary ciabatta, creme fraiche, petite greens and thyme vinaigrette. For your main dish, try the Beef and Broccoli, made with sliced butcher's filet, charred broccoli, miso-pickled red onion, Sichuan soubise and gingered beef jus.
3. Vedge
Photo: john k./Yelp
Vegan and vegetarian spot Vedge is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, located at 1221 Locust St., 4.5 stars out of 1,195 reviews. According to its website, the business, which is housed in the historic Tiger Building, is helmed by James Beard-nominated chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby.
While the menu changes seasonally, options have included broccolini "carbonara" with fregola and smoked king oyster mushrooms; seared pea leaves with dashi rice, matcha butter and furikake; and Colcannon with smoked potato, fermented cabbage and pickled mustard seed.
4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
Photo: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse /Yelp
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,125 Yelp reviews. Head over to the Brazilian chain's local outpost at 1337 Chestnut St. to try it for yourself.
For diners new to the churrascaria experience, look for Fogo de Chao's signature steak, the picanha: the prime part of the top sirloin, sliced thin and seasoned with rock salt. Yelpers also recommend the filet mignon and fraldinha, or highly marbled bottom sirloin.
5. El Vez
Photo: el vez/Yelp
Then there's El Vez, which has earned four stars out of 2,587 reviews on Yelp. Diners can expect unexpected interpretations of Mexican classics (think carne asada, tuna tostadas and guacamole with truffles), according to its menu.
Pay a flat price for a three-course meal, with options like guacamole, kale salad and grilled flat-iron steak. Margaritas and creative cocktails are also on offer. You can find the modern Mexican spot at 121 S. 13th St.