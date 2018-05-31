From pastrami to provolone: 3 new spots to score sandwiches in Philadelphia

Cooperman's Deli
7060 Germantown Ave., Mount Airy
Photo: charles e./Yelp
Cooperman's Deli is a Jewish deli that offers all the classics, from bagels and whitefish to pastrami on rye to brisket. Bagels or muffins can be topped with up to three mix-ins from Cooperman's cream cheese bar, including parsley, horseradish, red beet, cinnamon raisin, honey, smoked salmon and more.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Cooperman's Deli is off to a strong start.
Charles E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 23, said, "I ordered the Jess combo: hummus on a toasted everything muffin, a side of coleslaw, fresh pickles and a soda for $12. The food was fresh -- everything made on-site. Service was at the counter, friendly and fast."
And Yelper Dan D. added, "I have tried the bagel and lox, the corned beef and pastrami as well as an everything bagel with cream cheese. Everything was good. Be aware that the onions with the bagel and lox are pickled, which gives it a bit of a different flavor but is still very good. Most of the ingredients are made from scratch and are very high-quality. The owners and the employees are very nice. The chef/owner loves to geek out about food."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cooperman's Deli is open 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday and from Wednesday -Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Oh Brother Philly
206 Market St., Old City
Photo: mzo m./Yelp
Oh Brother Philly is a spot to score desserts, cheesesteaks and burgers. Craving a sandwich? Try the smoked brisket topped with coleslaw and shredded fried onions on a brioche bun, or sample the slow-roasted pork with sharp provolone, sauteed spinach and roasted long peppers. (Find the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Oh Brother Philly, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Jacklin A., who was the first to review on May 23, wrote, "Brand new space, well decorated and designed. Service is top notch. Got to meet the owners and they're all super friendly and extremely passionate about what they do. The mac and cheese burger is insane (yes, it's served on deep-fried mac and cheese buns). The brisket sandwich and Liberty burger are both delicious too - house-ground Angus beef and house-cut brisket make all the difference. Finished off the meal with fried Oreos and a fried Twinkie. This place rocks from start to finish, and isn't expensive!"
Becky Z. noted, "I had the mac and cheese burger. It was very good and cheesy, however it was almost impossible to pick up, so I ate it with a fork and knife. Wonderful fries and staff! Would go back again! Fresh ingredients, fast and hot!"
Oh Brother Philly is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Luhv Vegan Deli
51 N. 12th St., Reading Terminal Market
Photo: jeff h./Yelp
Luhv Vegan Deli is a vegan deli that serves soups, burgers and tuna salads. According to its website, its burgers can be found in Whole Foods, Bunn's Natural Foods and more all over the east coast.
The deli sandwiches come in two sizes ($4 smalls and $10 larges). Order the black bean burger with plantain and roasted poblano, or try out the garbanzo with flax seed and chipotle sauce.
Luhv Vegan Deli's current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from diners.
Yelper Barbara H., who was one of the first customers to visit Luhv Vegan Deli on May 16, wrote, "The vegan tuna is a life saver for vegans in the area. So many food choices but almost all of it in the market is heart-clogging and fatty. The vegan tuna is tasty, ate this on a ciabatta roll picked up at another stand and it hit the spot."
Jeff H. noted, "A branch of the popular Vegan bistro in Hatboro has came to the Reading Terminal Market. They have a nice black bean burger and a tasty risotto soup, but the highlight here is the tuna fish. This is a tuna fish made from chick peas and seaweed, and I gotta tell you, to me it's more delicious than real tuna fish. It's just plain good! I could eat a whole pint of it alone - without the crackers or bread."
Luhv Vegan Deli is open from 10 a.m. daily.