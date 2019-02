Spice Finch

DIY Valentine's Day DInners

In the Kitchen with Alessi: Valentine's Day Recipes

Davios Valentines Champagne Cocktail

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

1 ounce of Grande Marnier Raspberry Peach

1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower

Splash of Cranberry for Color

Aurora Grace Chocolates

Philly Home & Garden Show: The Succulent Bar

Sequins & Shimmer Trend

Localish on FYI: Battlesword Philly

Flower Show Central Theme

The Oscars at the Philadelphia Film Center

FYI Loves the Arts Roundup

Shelter Me

This week, we're celebrating Valentine's Day! Dining out at a new spot with a built-in love story, cooking in with recipes from some of Philly's top chefs. We'll show you how to dazzle your date with sequins and shimmer and take you to a new spot for handmade chocolates.For Flowers, we select some succulents at the Philly Home and Garden Show.A Top Chef alum is coming home to Philadelphia to open her first restaurant, and she's opening it with her fiancé. Melissa Magee gets the story behind Spice Finch.220 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103If your idea of a romantic dinner is one cooked at home, one of Philly's top chefs has a new cookbook -- while another is offering sushi-making classes.237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-625-88001526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102267-239-0777205 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-238-TUNAGina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitianfrom Redner's using ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make for date night.Filming at:1901 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130If you want to show your love an Instagram-worthy cocktail, Davio's in King of Prussia has created a beauty dubbed "Cupid's Arrow".200 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406Shake Twice & Pour into wine glass. Cheers!There's a new Queen Village shop to get your chocolate fix. Alicia Vitarelli meets the owner, a 24-year-old self-taught chocolate-maker.517 S. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-703-8886The Philly Home and Garden show has a new feature this year: a succulent bar. Melissa Magee shows us how it works.4007 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19473610-584-0797Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PAIf you're looking to dazzle your date for Valentine's Day or any time, sequins and shimmer are back in a big way. Karen Rogers hit up a former celebrity stylist for tips on how to rock the look.128 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-239-5488Looking for a really different date night? Here's a piece we created for our Localish Brand on a spot called Battlesword Philly....because sometimes love is a battle.3578 Scotts Lane, Sherman Mills Unit #18, Philadelphia, PA 19129This year'swill be one like no other...an event within an event. Jeannette Reyes got a sneak peek at the entrance garden that will host theFri., March 1FTD World Cup: March 1-31101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower ShowAttention movie lovers, the Philadelphia Film Center is hosting a Best Picture Weekend, showing all eight of the Oscar nominees for Best Picture.Feb. 15-171412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102267-239-2941For lovers of the arts, here are some Valentine's Day ideas for you and your sweetheart.At the top of the Rocky steps through June 16, 20192600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-763-8100Free! Through February 24, 2019Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Commonwealth Plaza300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102211 S Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-413-8655In this week's Shelter Me, David Murphy takes us on a ride along with Project Meow, a group dedicated to helping cats living on the streets.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.