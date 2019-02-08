For Flowers, we select some succulents at the Philly Home and Garden Show.
Spice Finch
A Top Chef alum is coming home to Philadelphia to open her first restaurant, and she's opening it with her fiancé. Melissa Magee gets the story behind Spice Finch.
Spice Finch | Facebook
220 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
DIY Valentine's Day DInners
If your idea of a romantic dinner is one cooked at home, one of Philly's top chefs has a new cookbook -- while another is offering sushi-making classes.
Zahav | Instagram
237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-8800
Goldie Falafel | Facebook
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-239-0777
Tuna Bar | Facebook
205 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-238-TUNA
In the Kitchen with Alessi: Valentine's Day Recipes
Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Meredith McGrath from Redner's using ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make for date night.
In the Kitchen with Alessi | Win a $50 gift card to Giant Stores: Enter here
Filming at:
The Granary Apartments | Facebook
1901 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Davios Valentines Champagne Cocktail
If you want to show your love an Instagram-worthy cocktail, Davio's in King of Prussia has created a beauty dubbed "Cupid's Arrow".
Davio's KOP | Facebook
200 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406
The Cupid's Arrow Recipe
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
- 1 ounce of Grande Marnier Raspberry Peach
- 1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower
- Splash of Cranberry for Color
Aurora Grace Chocolates
There's a new Queen Village shop to get your chocolate fix. Alicia Vitarelli meets the owner, a 24-year-old self-taught chocolate-maker.
Aurora Grace Chocolates | Facebook
517 S. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-703-8886
Philly Home & Garden Show: The Succulent Bar
The Philly Home and Garden show has a new feature this year: a succulent bar. Melissa Magee shows us how it works.
Floral and Hardy of Skippack | Facebook
4007 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19473
610-584-0797
Home & Garden Show | Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA
Sequins & Shimmer Trend
If you're looking to dazzle your date for Valentine's Day or any time, sequins and shimmer are back in a big way. Karen Rogers hit up a former celebrity stylist for tips on how to rock the look.
Shop Sixty Five | Facebook
128 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-239-5488
Localish on FYI: Battlesword Philly
Looking for a really different date night? Here's a piece we created for our Localish Brand on a spot called Battlesword Philly....because sometimes love is a battle.
Battlesword Philly | Facebook
3578 Scotts Lane, Sherman Mills Unit #18, Philadelphia, PA 19129
Watch more Localish content: Localish home | Facebook
Flower Show Central Theme
This year's Philadelphia Flower Show will be one like no other...an event within an event. Jeannette Reyes got a sneak peek at the entrance garden that will host the FTD World Cup of Floral Design.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: March 2-10
The Power of Flowers | Facebook
Preview Party: Fri., March 1
FTD World Cup: March 1-3
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
FTD World Cup 2019
March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower Show
The Oscars at the Philadelphia Film Center
Attention movie lovers, the Philadelphia Film Center is hosting a Best Picture Weekend, showing all eight of the Oscar nominees for Best Picture.
Best Picture Weekend | Facebook
Philadelphia Film Center: Feb. 15-17
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-239-2941
FYI Loves the Arts Roundup
For lovers of the arts, here are some Valentine's Day ideas for you and your sweetheart.
Philadelphia Museum of Art: STAND | Facebook
At the top of the Rocky steps through June 16, 2019
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Swing @ the Kimmel | Tickets
Free! Through February 24, 2019
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Commonwealth Plaza
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Independence Seaport Museum: River Alive! | Tickets | Arts in Philly | Twitter
211 S Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655
Shelter Me
In this week's Shelter Me, David Murphy takes us on a ride along with Project Meow, a group dedicated to helping cats living on the streets.
Project Meow | Facebook
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.