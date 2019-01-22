FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly checks out Philly Mag's top 10 restaurants

Philadelphia Magazine has released its list of the city's 50 best restaurants. Jeannette Reyes checks out the Top-10 finishers.

Philadelphia Magazine has released its list of the city's 50 best restaurants. Jeannette Reyes checks out the Top-10 finishers. Click here for the full list: Philadelphia Magazine 50 Best Restaurants in 2019
The Hungry Pigeon
743 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-278-2736

Palizzi Social Club
1408 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Serpico
604 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-925-3001

Laurel
1617 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-8299

Vernick Food & Drink
2031 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-639-6644

Zahav
237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-8800

Vetri Cucina
1312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-732-3478

Friday Saturday Sunday
261 S. 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-546-4232

Res Ipsa
2218 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-519-0329

Suraya
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153
215-302-1900

Philly Cooks at 2300 Arena
Weds, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
