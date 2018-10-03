We've got a full slate of fall flavors on FYI Philly. We've got recipes that will get the whole family In the Kitchen and 2 huge dining events that will fill your night out on the town. We've got some scary haunts for Halloween and some relaxing retreats to take the edge off. Plus, we preview one of the country's most prestigious craft shows right here in Philadelphia.
FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News.
It's a Pheast
Alicia Vitarelli previews the annual garden gala hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society that brings together some top chefs in the city for a good cause.
PHS Pop Up Garden at uCity Square, 36th and Filbert Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104
1934 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
James Beard Taste America
Alicia Vitarelli visits with a few of the local chefs collaborating to create this year's menu for the James Beard Foundation Taste America Dinner at the Rittenhouse Hotel on November 2.
James Beard Foundation: Taste America
Taste Philadelphia Benefit Dinner (Friday, Nov. 2 )
The Rittenhouse
Taste Philadelphia Benefit Dinner After-Party
Scarpetta Rittenhouse
Free Demos with Nicholas Elmi and Jeremiah Langhorne
Saturday, Nov. 3
Creamy Acre Farms Night of Terror
Creamy acres in Mullica Hill New Jersey is dubbed the largest and scariest haunted attraction in New Jersey. Karen Rogers checks it out.
At Creamy Acres Farm
448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill N.J. 08062
Ford Go Further Presents: FYI's Viewer Choice
The viewers have spoken and we listened. Karen Rogers checks out a couple spots our view-ers recommended through the FYI Philly Facebook page.
153 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
304 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting its 42nd Annual Craft Show November 2-4th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The premier American craft show will feature 195 fine artist in the United States and a Guest Artist Program that will feature 26 artists from Germany.
Preview party: Nov. 1
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Tickets can be purchased online or during the Show at the Convention Center.
Parkway 100 Finale
The Benjamin Franklin Parkway is wrapping up a yearlong centennial celebration with a big birthday bash.
Oct. 26, 5-10 p.m.
The Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19103
In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietitian Meredith McGrath for some family-friendly recipes for fall.
Recipes from Alessi
FYI Loves the Arts: Philly Film Festival
Shelter Me
Morris Animal Refuge will be at the 9th Annual Mums and Mutts Fall Festival on Saturday Oc-tober 13th, 2018 at Burke Playground in South Philly!
Mums for Mutts Fall Festival
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
