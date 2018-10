Sweepstakes

We've got a full slate of fall flavors on FYI Philly. We've got recipes that will get the whole family In the Kitchen and 2 huge dining events that will fill your night out on the town. We've got some scary haunts for Halloween and some relaxing retreats to take the edge off. Plus, we preview one of the country's most prestigious craft shows right here in Philadelphia.FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News.PHeaST: Win a pair of tickets to PHeaST Alicia Vitarelli previews the annual garden gala hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society that brings together some top chefs in the city for a good cause.PHS Pop Up Garden at uCity Square, 36th and Filbert Streets, Philadelphia, PA 191041934 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148Alicia Vitarelli visits with a few of the local chefs collaborating to create this year's menu for the James Beard Foundation Taste America Dinner at the Rittenhouse Hotel on November 2.James Beard Foundation: Taste AmericaTaste Philadelphia Benefit Dinner (Friday, Nov. 2 )The RittenhouseScarpetta RittenhouseSaturday, Nov. 3Creamy acres in Mullica Hill New Jersey is dubbed the largest and scariest haunted attraction in New Jersey. Karen Rogers checks it out.At Creamy Acres Farm448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill N.J. 08062The viewers have spoken and we listened. Karen Rogers checks out a couple spots our view-ers recommended through the FYI Philly Facebook page.153 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106304 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting its 42nd Annual Craft Show November 2-4th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The premier American craft show will feature 195 fine artist in the United States and a Guest Artist Program that will feature 26 artists from Germany.Nov. 1Pennsylvania Convention CenterTickets can be purchased online or during the Show at the Convention Center.The Benjamin Franklin Parkway is wrapping up a yearlong centennial celebration with a big birthday bash.The Benjamin Franklin ParkwayPhiladelphia, PA 19103Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietitian Meredith McGrath for some family-friendly recipes for fall.Morris Animal Refuge will be at the 9th Annual Mums and Mutts Fall Festival on Saturday Oc-tober 13th, 2018 at Burke Playground in South Philly!1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147