Philly Mag's favorite local steakhouses for 2018

We've rounded up the area's top steakhouses as rated by Philly Mag. (WPVI)

Looking to give mom prime treatment for Mother's Day? Or maybe you're just a fan of great steak. Alicia Vitarelli rounds up some of Philly Mag's favorite steakhouses in the region.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse | Facebook
1426-1428 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Barclay Prime | Facebook
237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103


Bronco's Brazilian Steakhouse
7634 Castor ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19152
(267) 686-8788
We went to Fleming's Prime Steak House see what makes this cocktail worth the cost.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar | Facebook
555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 10, Radnor, PA 19087
610-688-9463

Urban Farmer Philadelphia | Facebook
1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215 963 2788
