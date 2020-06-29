Food & Drink

Chef McDuffie is Philly's caterer to the stars and a proud ambassador of 'My Gay Philly'

By Natalie Jason
From a young age, Chef Kenneth J. McDuffie knew he wanted to cook. The North Philly native learned how to cook from his grandmother and great grandmother and has gone on to cook for celebrities like Patti Labelle.

After working in Hawaii for Norwegian Cruise Lines, he moved back home to start Young & Hungry Catering. He caters events large and small and serves as chapter President of the National Black Chefs Association and brand ambassador for My Gay Philly.



Young & Hungry Catering | Instagram Facebook
215-910-7927
