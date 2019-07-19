FYI Philly's 2019 Ice Cream Social

Grab a scoop on the Bucks County Ice Cream Trail

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.On the hunt for some ice cream? Melissa Magee jumps on the Bucks County Ice Cream Trail to visit some of the local creameries making their own sweet concoctions.4 South Sycamore Street, Newtown, PA 1894022 S Main Street, New Hope, PA 189382 Locations:931 Stony Hill Rd, Morrisville, PA 190672100 Lower State Road, Doylestown, PA 18901Expand your palate with culturally inspired scoops found right here in Philly.Thai inspired ice cream, coconut bowls and egg waffles in South Philly.1812 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148Traditional Mexican ice cream parlor in the heart of the Italian Market.1143 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Southern Style Desserts - Food truck found at various festivals and in the South.Whether you call it, water or "wooder" ice, it's the go-to summer treat in the Philly streets. We check out six spots making the City of Brotherly Love a little sweeter.1337 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148610-789-7677701 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-925-69555901 Belfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-849-7965264 S 60th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-410-6513Various LocationsFrom 'nice' cream to vegan ice cream and fruit and coconut cream filled popsicles, there are lots of ways to treat yourself when dairy is off the table.229 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA215-309-5822265 S 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA215--222-58291823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 1914876 Coulter Ave, Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA484-410-2860630 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 191231526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA267-239-0777Rosati has been making its water ice for more than 100 years and they've been 'Makin' it in Philly' from the start. The dessrt shop has walk-up windows for locals but the ice gets shipped around the country to more than 30 states. Rosati also has a booming business providing healthy ice treats for school lunches around the country. And it's all made at the factory in Clifton Heights where Karen Rogers found out how it works and what's made their success so enduring.201 East Madison Avenue, Clifton Heights, PAThis Philly parlor is run by a husband and wife on a mission to make people happy with everything from Fruity Pebble Milkshakes to the Stock's pound cake sundae. There's even a pup cup to chill off your four legged friends.2600 E. Somerset StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19134We go to three of the top restaurants in the city to have the chefs show us some of their coolest desserts! See what these award-winning chefs are cooking up for frozen fun, at Little Nonna's, Time, and Cadence.1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-546-21001315 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-985-4800161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123215 419-7537