FYI Philly's Localish Special

Our friends at Localish zipped around Philly to unearth the region's best cookie, the hardest reservation to land in the country and a running club uplifting West Philly.
Bite Size: Lost Bread PretzelNew York's favorite cookie is made here in Philly
From the dust of old pretzels rises the cookie that is unlike any other. It is NYC's best - but it's from a Philly bakery called Lost Bread Co. WATCH: at Localish.com | on Facebook
Worth the Wait: Talulala's TableTalulah's Table Farm Table Dinners
Talulah's Table in Kennett Square, PA, aka the Mushroom Capital of the World, has an exclusive farmer's table with a chef's tasting menu. The experience is such a hit that reservations must be booked a full year in advance. WATCH: at Localish.com | on Facebook
Pumped: Black Men RunBlack Men Run is more than a runnig club
This Philly brotherhood is casting a positive light on health and uplifting the African American community one mile at a time. For more information, visit their website. WATCH: at Localish.com | on Facebook
Worth the Wait: Kohlers DonutsPeople Wait Hours In Line for These Donuts
Kohler's Bakery has been a Jersey Shore icon for over 70 years. Their legendary cream donuts are so good, people wait for hours just to get a taste! Want your own? Visit their website. WATCH: at Localish.com | on Facebook
My Go-To: Nature's Water SlideWould You Go Down Nature's Water Slides?
Seven Tubs in the Pocono Mountains is a hidden gem. It's a way to get in touch with nature and the water flowing down the mountain has formed a slick surface, making them perfect water slides. WATCH: at Localish.com | on Facebook
Secretly Awesome: Mahoning Drive-InThrowback Movies at a Throwback Drive-In Theater
The Mahoning has been opened in 1949 and still uses the same equipment 70 years later. They have turned the drive-in into a festival-like atmosphere with themed movie events, overnight camping and a killer concession stand. WATCH: at Localish.com | on Facebook