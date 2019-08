FYI Philly's Localish Special

Bite Size: Lost Bread Pretzel

New York's favorite cookie is made here in Philly

Worth the Wait: Talulala's Table

Talulah's Table Farm Table Dinners

Pumped: Black Men Run

Black Men Run is more than a runnig club

Worth the Wait: Kohlers Donuts

People Wait Hours In Line for These Donuts

My Go-To: Nature's Water Slide

Would You Go Down Nature's Water Slides?

Secretly Awesome: Mahoning Drive-In

Throwback Movies at a Throwback Drive-In Theater

Good food, Good fun. Good people. Localish checks out the best Philly has to offer.Our friends at Localish zipped around Philly to unearth the region's best cookie, the hardest reservation to land in the country and a running club uplifting West Philly.From the dust of old pretzels rises the cookie that is unlike any other. It is NYC's best - but it's from a Philly bakery called Lost Bread Co.Talulah's Table in Kennett Square, PA, aka the Mushroom Capital of the World, has an exclusive farmer's table with a chef's tasting menu. The experience is such a hit that reservations must be booked a full year in advance.This Philly brotherhood is casting a positive light on health and uplifting the African American community one mile at a time. For more information, visit their website Kohler's Bakery has been a Jersey Shore icon for over 70 years. Their legendary cream donuts are so good, people wait for hours just to get a taste! Want your own? Visit their website Seven Tubs in the Pocono Mountains is a hidden gem. It's a way to get in touch with nature and the water flowing down the mountain has formed a slick surface, making them perfect water slides.The Mahoning has been opened in 1949 and still uses the same equipment 70 years later. They have turned the drive-in into a festival-like atmosphere with themed movie events, overnight camping and a killer concession stand.