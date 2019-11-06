Hunting for things to do around Philadelphia

Old school treats at Franklin Fountain

This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!

The Hunt for BigfOot

Meet the Baby Tortoise on Wheels

The World's Best Car Collection

The Old City spot is an old-fashion ice cream shop and soda fountain, designed to take customers back in time! With amazing offerings and old timey uniforms, Franklin Fountain is certainly Worth the Wait.Chef Erik Ostman has worked at some of the top restaurants in the country, like French Laundry in Napa Valley. He learned how to cook watching his mother and grandmother, and now uses his fine dining techniques to make simple, scrumptious creations at his brunch-only Over Easy Breakfast Club in Philadelphia.See how he makes the most popular item on the menu, and why it's called "The Dinosaur Egg"! And it goes well with a mimosa or whatever drink you'd like to bring to this BYO brunch spot.Did you know that Pennsylvania ranks third in the country for the most Bigfoot encounters reported? Well, whether or not you believe there's a hairy man-beast that haunts America's forests, there was definitely SOMETHING out there in the woods with us...Helix the Tortoise wasn't expected to survive because of his severe disability. But thanks to the kindness of this family and some Hot Wheels, he gets to play with the rest of his tortoise friends!Are you a certified gearhead? This car collection at Simone Museum in Southwest Philadelphia was voted the best in the WORLD! We check out some of the antique rides.