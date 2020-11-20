FYI Philly's Localish-themed Thanksgiving Day show

Porcos puts a new twist on Thanksgiving meals
A former Cake Boss research and product development technician opened this Philadelphia café focusing on pork, pastry and porchetta but in November they are all in on Thanksgiving.
He has a custom line of tarts available to pre-order for the holiday. His tray of petits fours are also available to bring an assortment of flavors for your holiday gathering big, small or virtual.
And throughout the month of November he hasa special sandwich called the turketta - it's a Thanksgiving meal sliced up and served on a brioche roll.
Porcos Porchetteria | Facebook
2204 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
Cheesesteak Pizza and cheesesteak stromboli is a match made in food-lovers heaven.
Everything you would get at Geno's Steaks is now available in pie form at D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in Northern Liberties.
The collaboration between the legendary steakhouse and the Italian eatery started as a friendship and grew into a charitable partnership.
The proceeds from every sale of the cheesesteak stromboli and pizza will be donated to Philabundance. Each pizza and stromboli has a layer of mozzarella, Geno's thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, American cheese and gets topped with Whiz.
D'Oliva EVOO Pizza & Grill | Facebook | Instagram
1009 North Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Geno's Steaks | Facebook | Instagram
1219 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Philabundance | Facebook | Instagram
3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Jersey City takes banana pudding to a whole new level
A Jersey City company has cooked up an innovative take on banana pudding, with over 20 different mousse flavors.
The venture, which began as a fundraiser between family and friends, to raise money after their car fell victim to a fender bender back in 2014, has turned into a flavorful go-to experience for dessert lovers in the tri-state area.
Using Leche flan, the Filipino version of creme caramel, instead of regular boxed jello, Lloyd and his girlfriend Trisha Villanueva have been able to develop innovative flavors and a fluffy mousse texture.
Baonanas infuses its fluffy banana mousse with homemade purple yam or Ube, lychees, strawberries, and peach-mango chutney, all made from scratch.
Their mission to spread love through their innovative flavors, using quality ingredients, has allowed #Baonanas to expand and offer their dessert at food festivals and catering experiences.
Cheesecake with a side of song and powerful messages
Brandon Alwan is a school teacher, singer, actor, chef, and entrepreneur. But it's easier to simply call him a leader.
When he's not crafting minds in the classroom or crooning on stage, he's cooking in the kitchen.
The 30-year-old embarked on his latest journey earlier this year when he founded his own baking business, appropriately named, "Pinch His Cheesecakes."
He's sweetening up his kitchen with cheesecake flavors like strawberry, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Fruity Pebbles.
"You can be all of it," he said. "The sky's the limit. And I try to push that on my students as well as the community."
"I've always been a strong advocate with the kids, especially being a black man. And we don't see enough of that," he said. "You can do anything you want in life. Nothing is going to stop you but yourself."
To learn more about Brandon's music or cheesecakes, visit his Facebook page.
Now you can print your own chocolate, and eat it too
If you've ever wanted chocolate on demand, Cocoa Press is here to make your dream comes true.
A Philadelphia business built a 3-D printer that prints chocolate. Pick what type of chocolate you want to use, pick a design, throw your SD card in the printer, stand back and watch your edible creation come to life.
The idea for Cocoa Press was born when Evan Weinstein was in high school when he built his first prototype in a robotics class.
After four years of tinkering with the idea at the University of Pennsylvania, it has grown into a start-up business run out of the University's Pennovation Center.
Cocoa Press | Facebook | Instagram
3401 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
More than 18 million dead plants, animals and insects reside here
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia is the oldest Natural History Museum in the Americas and it has over 18 million dead specimens.
The wonders inside vary from a giant guitarfish to a two-headed kitten.
The Museum's behind the scene tours allow visitors to get up close and personal with the weird and creepy collections while learning why the preservation of these specimens is important to researchers from around the world.
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University | Facebook
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
This mobile grooming van gives dogs the rock star treatment
It's time to add some swag to your dog's wag!
Stylish Pooch is a mobile dog grooming service in Philadelphia, Pa, which comes to you to give your dog a fresh look that is sure to grab eyes.
The owner, Rahanna Gray is known for the outrageous cuts and colors she does for her four-legged clients. She does everything from mohawks to rainbow-colored dogs to animal prints.
Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming | Instagram | Facebook