FYI Philly's to-do list of classic and contemporary restaurants

We've crafted a "to-do list" of classic and contemporary with new restaurants that will wow you and a fresh menu from a "Guy" we all know. We visit the region's craft beer pioneers who helped create a movement of locally made suds. And we uncover stories about the biggest eateries in Philadelphia. Plus, new recipes for November that will get you 'In The Kitchen' and a look inside the Mutter Museum.
New Restaurants
We have the scoop on the newest restaurants popping up around the region. Café Lift Narberth is the sister to Café Lift Philly. Stir is the latest addition to the Museum of Art collection and Louie Louie offers French-inspired dishes with an American twist in University City.
Café Lift | Instagram
3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Stir
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PA
Guy Fieri at Harrah's
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited his restaurant at Harrah's Philadelphia to unveil a new menu for his only locla spot. Karen Rogers went in the kitchen to get a taste of flavortown.
Guy Fieri's Philly Kitchen and Bar | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd, Chester, PA 19013
Unique Eats and Eateries Book
There's a new book out that takes a different look at Philly's restaurant scene! It's full of secrets and tips, but mostly the stories behind the places! Jeannette Reyes shares some of the fun.
'Unique Eats and Eateries of Philadelphia' | Instagram
Author: Irene Levy Baker (mention you saw the book on FYI, she will sign your copy)
Published by Reedy Press
Gran Caffe L'Aquila | Facebook
1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-568-5600
The Hungry Pigeon | Facebook
743 South 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-278-2736
Miss Rachel's Pantry | Facebook
1938 S. Chadwick Street
Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-798-0053
Vientiane Café | Facebook
4728 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-726-1095
Fall Beauty and Style
Looking for some new items to add to your beauty routine this fall? Karen Rogers fill us in on a couple items that will have you stepping out in style and feeling good.
Brigette Regula | Facebook
Kindred Skincare | Facebook
2864 Creek Road Yorklyn, DE 19736
Makin' it in Philly: Philly's Original Craft Brewers
The craft beer scene in Philadelphia continues to grow. Melissa Magee rounds up some of the pioneers who have been here since the start of the move to make Philly one of the top craft beer destinations in the country.
Dock Street Brewing Co. | Facebook
701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-726-2337
Yards Brewing Co. | Facebook
500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-525-0175
Philadelphia Brewing Co. | Facebook
2440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125
215-427-2739
Victory Brewing Co. | Facebook
Three locations
3127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365
484-718-5080
420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335
610-873-0881
650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
484-730-1870
Iron Hill Brewing Co. | Facebook
In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes 'In the Kitchen' with Alessi Foods and Giant's registered dietician Courtney Schoepe for some new November recipes you can make at home.
In the Kitchen with Alessi
FYI Love the Arts: The Mutter Mueum
A 40-pound colon, a presidential tumor and a slice of Einstein's brain. Those are just a few of the macabre medical curiosities you can see at Philadelphia's Mutter Museum. Karen Rogers takes us inside in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.
MÜTTER MUSEUM | Facebook
19 S 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-560-8564 | Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shelter Me
Bessie, formerly known as Pigwidgeon (named after the Harry Potter Character) was featured on an episode of Shelter Me with Street Tails a few weeks ago. A short time later, the Cairn Terrier purebred was adopted! David Murphy shares the story.
Street Tails Animal Rescue | Facebook
1030 N 2nd St #401, Philadelphia, PA 19123
----------
