FYI Philly's to-do list of classic and contemporary restaurants

We've crafted a "to-do list" of classic and contemporary with new restaurants that will wow you and a fresh menu from a "Guy" we all know. We visit the region's craft beer pioneers who helped create a movement of locally made suds. And we uncover stories about the biggest eateries in Philadelphia. Plus, new recipes for November that will get you 'In The Kitchen' and a look inside the Mutter Museum.FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News.We have the scoop on the newest restaurants popping up around the region. Café Lift Narberth is the sister to Café Lift Philly. Stir is the latest addition to the Museum of Art collection and Louie Louie offers French-inspired dishes with an American twist in University City.3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 191042600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 191303611 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PACelebrity chef Guy Fieri visited his restaurant at Harrah's Philadelphia to unveil a new menu for his only locla spot. Karen Rogers went in the kitchen to get a taste of flavortown.777 Harrah's Blvd, Chester, PA 19013There's a new book out that takes a different look at Philly's restaurant scene! It's full of secrets and tips, but mostly the stories behind the places! Jeannette Reyes shares some of the fun.Author: Irene Levy Baker (mention you saw the book on FYI, she will sign your copy)Published by Reedy Press1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-568-5600743 South 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-278-27361938 S. Chadwick StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19145215-798-00534728 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-726-1095Looking for some new items to add to your beauty routine this fall? Karen Rogers fill us in on a couple items that will have you stepping out in style and feeling good.2864 Creek Road Yorklyn, DE 19736The craft beer scene in Philadelphia continues to grow. Melissa Magee rounds up some of the pioneers who have been here since the start of the move to make Philly one of the top craft beer destinations in the country.701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-726-2337500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-525-01752440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125215-427-27393127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365484-718-5080420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335610-873-0881650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348484-730-1870Gina Gannon goes 'In the Kitchen' with Alessi Foods and Giant's registered dietician Courtney Schoepe for some new November recipes you can make at home.A 40-pound colon, a presidential tumor and a slice of Einstein's brain. Those are just a few of the macabre medical curiosities you can see at Philadelphia's Mutter Museum. Karen Rogers takes us inside in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.19 S 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-560-8564 | Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Bessie, formerly known as Pigwidgeon (named after the Harry Potter Character) was featured on an episode of Shelter Me with Street Tails a few weeks ago. A short time later, the Cairn Terrier purebred was adopted! David Murphy shares the story.1030 N 2nd St #401, Philadelphia, PA 19123----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.