FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly's to-do list of classic and contemporary restaurants

We've crafted a "to-do list" of classic and contemporary with new restaurants that will wow you and a fresh menu from a "Guy" we all know. We visit the region's craft beer pioneers who helped create a movement of locally made suds. And we uncover stories about the biggest eateries in Philadelphia. Plus, new recipes for November that will get you 'In The Kitchen' and a look inside the Mutter Museum.

FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News.
New Restaurants
We have the scoop on the newest restaurants popping up around the region. Café Lift Narberth is the sister to Café Lift Philly. Stir is the latest addition to the Museum of Art collection and Louie Louie offers French-inspired dishes with an American twist in University City.

Café Lift | Instagram
3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Stir
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PA

Guy Fieri at Harrah's
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited his restaurant at Harrah's Philadelphia to unveil a new menu for his only locla spot. Karen Rogers went in the kitchen to get a taste of flavortown.
Guy Fieri's Philly Kitchen and Bar | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd, Chester, PA 19013

Unique Eats and Eateries Book
There's a new book out that takes a different look at Philly's restaurant scene! It's full of secrets and tips, but mostly the stories behind the places! Jeannette Reyes shares some of the fun.

'Unique Eats and Eateries of Philadelphia' | Instagram
Author: Irene Levy Baker (mention you saw the book on FYI, she will sign your copy)
Published by Reedy Press

Gran Caffe L'Aquila | Facebook
1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-568-5600
The Hungry Pigeon | Facebook
743 South 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-278-2736

Miss Rachel's Pantry | Facebook
1938 S. Chadwick Street
Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-798-0053

Vientiane Café | Facebook
4728 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-726-1095

Fall Beauty and Style
Looking for some new items to add to your beauty routine this fall? Karen Rogers fill us in on a couple items that will have you stepping out in style and feeling good.

Brigette Regula | Facebook

Kindred Skincare | Facebook
2864 Creek Road Yorklyn, DE 19736

Makin' it in Philly: Philly's Original Craft Brewers
The craft beer scene in Philadelphia continues to grow. Melissa Magee rounds up some of the pioneers who have been here since the start of the move to make Philly one of the top craft beer destinations in the country.

Dock Street Brewing Co. | Facebook
701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-726-2337

Yards Brewing Co. | Facebook
500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-525-0175

Philadelphia Brewing Co. | Facebook
2440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125
215-427-2739

Victory Brewing Co. | Facebook

Three locations
3127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365
484-718-5080

420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335
610-873-0881

650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
484-730-1870

Iron Hill Brewing Co. | Facebook

In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes 'In the Kitchen' with Alessi Foods and Giant's registered dietician Courtney Schoepe for some new November recipes you can make at home.

In the Kitchen with Alessi

FYI Love the Arts: The Mutter Mueum
A 40-pound colon, a presidential tumor and a slice of Einstein's brain. Those are just a few of the macabre medical curiosities you can see at Philadelphia's Mutter Museum. Karen Rogers takes us inside in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

MÜTTER MUSEUM | Facebook
19 S 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-560-8564 | Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shelter Me
Bessie, formerly known as Pigwidgeon (named after the Harry Potter Character) was featured on an episode of Shelter Me with Street Tails a few weeks ago. A short time later, the Cairn Terrier purebred was adopted! David Murphy shares the story.
Street Tails Animal Rescue | Facebook
1030 N 2nd St #401, Philadelphia, PA 19123
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI PhillyMakin it in Phillyfood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
FYI Philly: DeBreaux's brings comfort food and family fun to Philadelphia
Watch FYI Philly: Eco-friendly yoga mats that are good for the environment
Watch FYI Philly: Small South Philly restaurant earning big praise
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes
Wine lovers, this Advent calendar is for you!
6abc Holiday Food Drive 2018
Coffee shop to curb serving caffeine to kids
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Pedestrian struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Police: 2 dead following shooting in N. Philly home
Woman trapped after tree falls on vehicle in NJ
Man indicted after Del. crash that killed father, 4 daughters
Dump truck accident injures 1 in Logan
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Show More
SWAT responds to barricade situation in North Philadelphia
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Big election day wins for women in Pennsylvania
Man climbs building, dives into pond, wrestles with crocodile, and survives
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
More News