Food, drinks and other ways to get through COVID-19 quarantine

FYI Philly has a roundup of ways to survive the COVID-19 crisis while safely self-isolating at home.A Northern Liberties pizzeria is offering its full menu plus DIY pizza kits so you can bake at home.1009 N Bodine St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-454-6798A pair of Philadelphia PR women have created what they call "The Resting Gift Face", a curated box of fun activities that bring a little humor to our surreal reality.Art in the Age in Old City is selling its scratch-made spirits curbside. The shop is also a one-stop spot for home bartenders.If you need some cocktail inspiration, mixologist masters feature a weekly recipe along with tips on the Art in the Age blog and Instagram.