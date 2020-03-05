Toasting female entrepreneurs and business owners around Philly

Two new female-run restaurants have opened their doors in the Philadelphia area.The Rook is Manayunk's new neighborhood bar, located just off Main Street. Owner Megan Keel was one of the partners who turned the Bishop's Collar into a Fairmount hot spot, and now she's turned her attention to The Rook in Manayunk.The fully renovated space is open for lunch, dinner and brunch on Sundays. The spot features huge windows that bring the outside in for spring and a private back patio with a bar.Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse is restaurateur's Jane Guo's second location. Her University City space was so popular she decided to open a location in an area of the city that didn't have any Dim Sum. The menu includes Cantonese, Shanghainese and Cintron-style Dim Sum.1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 191034001 Cresson St, Philadelphia, PA 19127In honor of Women's History Month, we caught up with three women restaurant owners here in Philly.is on her fourth spot, adding The Love to her classics Talulah's Garden and Talulah's Daily in the city, and Talulah's Table in Kennett Square.is a new star on the scene, with her Kalaya just receiving a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant.recently opened Sophie's Kitchen after her parents decided to retire from the family restaurant.130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia., PA 19103215-433-1555764 South 9th Street, Philadelphia., PA 19147215-385-3777522 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia., PA 19147215-271-0888If you have a large family, you may be thinking of earning some extra income.That's exactly what Jaclyn Catalano did: She grew a business while growing little babies.Jaclyn just gave birth to her 10th child, and appropriately named her business - Ten Little Dumplings. Using a family recipe that's been passed down for generations, Jaclyn started making hand-rolled Chicken and Dumpling Soup.Now, she's selling the soup at Hill Creek Farms, in Mullica Hill, NJ.1631 NJ-45, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062.Dock Street Brewery is celebrating International Women's Day with a new beer.The American style IPA was brewed with notes of tangerine. It's brewed by women and canned by women and includes a label meant to represent women of all shapes, sizes, beliefs and backgrounds.The limited release will include about 100 cases and will be sold in both of their brewery locations in South Philadelphia and West Philadelphia.2118 Washington Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19146701 S 50th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143It's ladies night - as we celebrate Women's History Month. We go inside some of the city's top restaurants, bars and other shops -- and they're all owned by women.This week on FYI Philly, we're celebrating women by focusing on female-owned businesses around Philadelphia.If you're looking for some style ideas for your night out, we found two female fashionistas with trendy looks for spring.Alicia Vitarelli met with two women in the fashion industry: One business is just starting out; while the other has been around for nearly a century.122 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-567-4662For women suffering from hair loss due to illnesses, getting their old look back starts with a visit to Hairs 2 U Wig Shop in Philadelphia.The store features more than 200 wigs with a rainbow of colors and styles ranging from low-key to fabulously flamboyant.CEO and Founder Lois Arnold has more than 40 years in cosmetology prides herself on treating each customer with dignity as she helps them find themselves again.Arnold works closely with local hospitals and social agencies to not only provide wigs, but any assistance they can in helping women re-acclimate following their health ordeals.760 South 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs from Sunday, March 8 to March 13., serving up three-course meals for lunch or dinner, at a fixed price.It's a great way to taste what the local culinary scene has to offer. So, Melissa Magee hit the road, and the casinos, for a sample of what's on the menu at three popular spots: Gordon Ramsay Steak, A.C. Burger Co. and Chelsea Five Gastropub.777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 084012831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401It's seal season at the Jersey Shore.In this week's Shelter Me, Karen Rogers looks at how Marine Mammal Stranding Center, a local non-profit in Brigantine, New Jersey, is working to keep the local marine life healthy.3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203Check out more adoptable pets and segments from our Shelter Me series here: