Here's a Nutella Cannoli recipe you can make in 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb ricotta Chef Tip: Get a high quality ricotta at a good Italian import store

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Chef Tip: Don't skip the salt. It brings out the flavor of the hazelnut and chocolate

1/4 cup Nutella

1 box cannoli shells

Chef Tip: You can find cannoli shells at an Italian import shop or buy online

Toasted almonds, chopped (optional garnish)

Powdered sugar (optional garnish)

Angela Cicala, pastry chef/owner of the new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, has an old family recipe for her authentic cannoli that is top-secret.But she agreed to share a Nutella cannoli recipe that she calls a quick two-aisle stop in the grocery store and then just three minutes at home to put it all together.Place all ingredients in a small bowl and fold together with a spatula. Do not whisk!Put mixture into a pastry bagIf you want to garnish, dip the end of each cannoli quickly into a bowl with the chopped almonds, dust with powdered sugar and serve699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123267-886-9334