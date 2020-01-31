Food & Drink

Here's a Nutella Cannoli recipe you can make in 3 minutes

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Angela Cicala, pastry chef/owner of the new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, has an old family recipe for her authentic cannoli that is top-secret.

But she agreed to share a Nutella cannoli recipe that she calls a quick two-aisle stop in the grocery store and then just three minutes at home to put it all together.

Nutella Cannoli

Ingredients


  • 1 lb ricotta Chef Tip: Get a high quality ricotta at a good Italian import store
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
    Chef Tip: Don't skip the salt. It brings out the flavor of the hazelnut and chocolate
  • 1/4 cup Nutella
  • 1 box cannoli shells
    Chef Tip: You can find cannoli shells at an Italian import shop or buy online
  • Toasted almonds, chopped (optional garnish)
  • Powdered sugar (optional garnish)


Process:
Place all ingredients in a small bowl and fold together with a spatula. Do not whisk! Chef Tip: The goal is to gently mix until you get a nice, smooth consistency. You do NOT want to over-mix
Put mixture into a pastry bag

Chef's Tips:
a. You can use a pastry bag with or without a tip
b. Drape the pastry bag over a deli cup so that your bag is in a solid position while you work to fill it.
c. You don't have to put all of the filling in the bag at once. It's easier to work with if you keep adding more filling to the bag as you go.
d. If you don't want to deal with the pastry bag, you can fill each cannoli shell using a small spoon

Filling cannoli shells

Chef Tip: Hold the cannoli horizontally, squeezing the filling into one side and then the other. Do not turn the shell vertically and squeeze the filling into the top
If you want to garnish, dip the end of each cannoli quickly into a bowl with the chopped almonds, dust with powdered sugar and serve

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-886-9334
