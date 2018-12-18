CEREAL

General Mills announces new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms, Chocolate Toast Crunch

EMBED </>More Videos

General Mills unveils 3 new cereal options that bring a twist to classics. 6abc.com report on December 18, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Attention breakfast connoisseurs, there are three new choices coming to a cereal aisle near you.

General Mills has unveiled their latest creations that put a spin on some of their classics.



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros will see a twist on the popular cereal.

General Mills describes the cereal as "bite-size churros, dusted with real cinnamon." They also say you can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk!



General Mills is also bringing back a variation of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that hasn't been seen in years - Chocolate Toast Crunch.


The "fan-favorite" cereal, with real cocoa and cinnamon, was discontinued in 2016, but thanks to consumer demand - including a Change.org petition - the company brought it back.

And 'magically delicious' Lucky Charms is about to get more magical (and maybe delicious) with Fruity Lucky Charms.



"A mix of fruity-flavored cereal with its beloved marshmallows to bring cereal-lovers a magical delight," the company says.



General Mills says these three cereals will be hitting stores by early 2019. Each sells between $3.99 (Mid-Size) and $4.99 (Family Size).

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodcerealbreakfastsupermarket
CEREAL
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Students sickened from cereal bars laced with pot
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Golden Girls Cereal released
More cereal
FOOD & DRINK
Buon appetito: The 5 best Italian spots in Harrisburg | Hoodline
The 5 best dive bars in Philadelphia | Hoodline
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vigil for mother murdered in front of newborn daughter
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of Fortnite over 'Carlton Dance'
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'good luck' wish from Trump
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Show More
US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities
Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
Fight leads to stabbing inside North Philadelphia store
Viewer video shows fire at Cobbs Creek home
AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunshine But Blustery Today
More News