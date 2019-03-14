If bubble tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore, the new addition is located at 22 W. Lancaster Ave.
With locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Vietnam, Kung Fu Tea brings customers a taste of Taiwan. On the menu, look for a range of drinks, from milk teas to slushies to espresso. There's also milk and yogurt-based beverages.
And Heather O. wrote, "My friend ordered a taro slush and I ordered a sunshine pineapple tea with lychee jelly. The sunshine pineapple tea was sweet, slightly tart and absolutely refreshing."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Get bubble tea and more at Lower Merion Township's new Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore
TOP STORIES
Show More