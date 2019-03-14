Food & Drink

Get bubble tea and more at Lower Merion Township's new Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore

Photo: Kim K./Yelp

By Hoodline
If bubble tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore, the new addition is located at 22 W. Lancaster Ave.

With locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Vietnam, Kung Fu Tea brings customers a taste of Taiwan. On the menu, look for a range of drinks, from milk teas to slushies to espresso. There's also milk and yogurt-based beverages.

And Heather O. wrote, "My friend ordered a taro slush and I ordered a sunshine pineapple tea with lychee jelly. The sunshine pineapple tea was sweet, slightly tart and absolutely refreshing."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend '
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
DeSean Jackson re-introduced as an Eagle
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Del.
Dozens of venomous snakes removed from Bucks County Apartment
Show More
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
Man sought for armed bank robbery in Lower Merion
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, A Few Showers Friday
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
More TOP STORIES News