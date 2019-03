Get bubble tea and more at Lower Merion Township's new Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore

If bubble tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore , the new addition is located at 22 W. Lancaster Ave.With locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Vietnam, Kung Fu Tea brings customers a taste of Taiwan. On the menu, look for a range of drinks, from milk teas to slushies to espresso. There's also milk and yogurt-based beverages.And Heather O. wrote , "My friend ordered a taro slush and I ordered a sunshine pineapple tea with lychee jelly. The sunshine pineapple tea was sweet, slightly tart and absolutely refreshing."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.---