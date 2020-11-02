Get cozy with these new drink spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get cozy with these new drink spots in PhillyThe Human Robot in Kensington is a brand-new brewery that incorporates old-school style beers with newer styles, like sours and hops.They brew all of their beer on-site, as well as seltzer and cider.Inside the brewery is Poe's Sandwich Joint, where you can get inventive, home-made subs with a South Philly flair.Outdoor seating and take-out is available.1710 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122The Rose Garden is a whimsical place with the purpose of making women feel relaxed and pampered.Their mixologist brings dreamy and sparkly drinks to complement the seasonal menu.They have Instagram-able friendly locations throughout with props such as rose petals and life-size roses, perfect for a photo-op.Upstairs is a rooftop and Hookah bar called the Whiskey Garden, which brings a night-time city vibe.1437 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146Artesano Café is a European style café in the art district of Manayunk.The space used to be an award-winning wedding venue and is part of the Artesano Ironworks.The owners decided to transform the building into a unique place where people can come, relax and find peace, especially during the Pandemic.The outdoor courtyard is surrounded by luscious green plants, some of which are hard to find, and are available for purchase.There's also fine art all throughout, as well as a gallery next door.The art is from artists from Columbia, where the owners are originally from.All of their pastries are hand-made as well, and you can find top-notch coffee along with intricate dishes.109 Green Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19127