free food

Celebrate National Pretzel Day with free pretzel at Philly Pretzel Factory

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hospital staff gets a Philly Pretzel thank you after life-saving treatment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- April 26 is National Pretzel Day and that means you deserve a free pretzel.

You agree, right?

You can get a free pretzel by visiting a Philly Pretzel Factory on Monday!

"The perfect snack isn't hard. It's soft, warm and salty. Celebrate #NationalPretzelDay by visiting your local Philly Pretzel Factory for a free pretzel, no purchase necessary," the Factory posted on social media.



Philly Pretzel Factory was started in 1998 by Dan DiZio and his college roommate Len Lehman.

SEE ALSO: Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philadelphia

The first store was in the Mayfair section of the city. In 2017, PPF moved its headquarters to Bensalem, Bucks County.

DiZio was hospitalized last year with a severe case of COVID-19. He was in a coma for over a month at Jefferson University Hospital, and when he came to, it wasn't guaranteed he could ever walk again.

The rehab team at Jefferson Health's Magee Rehabilitation Hospital nursed him back to health.

DiZio returned to work earlier this year and made sure to thank the rehab team this past Valentine's Day with a bouquet of pretzels.



----

The featured video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiapretzelfree foodinstagram storiesconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day
Soup for the Soul feeds hundreds weekly at Chicago historic church
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Car split in half after violent crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philly
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Show More
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
Inside Story: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps
More TOP STORIES News