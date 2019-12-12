Food & Drink

Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Thursday

Doughnut lovers rejoice! Thursday is a day when you can get the delicious sweets on the cheap.

Dec. 12 -- or 12/12 -- is being called the Day of the Dozens. To celebrate the numerical oddity, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is giving customers quite the deal.



At participating locations, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

The Day of the Dozens offer is only valid on Thursday.
