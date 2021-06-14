Get the dish on Philadelphia's Jewish deli scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Although Jewish American History Month is behind us, we spent some time in May rounding up a few authentic Jewish delis around the area.At Mrs.in Broomall, owner Marty Godfrey's extensive menu features all the classics.His parents, Bill and Hattie, operated a food business in Media decades ago, and when Marty took over to make it his own, he went full deli.The current location has been open since 1987, and Marty still does everything from slicing the rye bread to greeting the customers.in Cherry Hill is run by manager Brandon Parish, and owned by his parents.They pride themselves on oversized sandwiches and their famous pickle bar.They are open every day with hours into the evening.At Reading Terminal Market, owner Stephen Safern dedicated his booth,, to his uncle Herschel, who was a chef at New York's famed Katz's Deli almost his whole adult life.Sandwiches are hand-carved to order, and they use a staged-temperature process to cure their meats.1991 Sproul Rd, Broomall, PA 19008610-359-199651 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-922-6220100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 0800856-428-7878