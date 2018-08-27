FOOD & DRINK

Get the scoop on Ocean City's top 3 spots for frozen treats

Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard. | Photo: Natalie M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for frozen treats? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sweet shops in Ocean City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for ice cream, Polish water ice and custard.

1. Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor



Photo: kris l./Yelp

Topping the list is Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor, situated at 800 Ocean Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, it's the highest rated spot for frozen treats in Ocean City. This family-owned business has an old-fashioned carousel theme from the horse out front to the window displays.

Try ice cream flavors like Maine blueberry, monster cookie, cherry vanilla and maple walnut. Frozen yogurt is available in vanilla, raspberry and peanut butter cup. Other offerings include caffeinated beverages and specialty sundaes like the Dark Side of the Moon with two scoops of ice cream smothered in hot fudge, chocolate chips, whipped cream and served with a chocolate-dipped wafer cookie. See the menu here.

2. TLC Polish Water Ice



Photo: cindy c./Yelp

TLC Polish Water Ice is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1068 Boardwalk to try the fruity frozen treats for yourself. The New Jersey-based franchise now has locations in five states.

With a view of the ocean, this place serves water ice from a soft-serve-style machine in flavors such as lemon, green apple, cotton candy, watermelon, pina colada, mango and blue raspberry. Shakes, chillers and Ice Caps (water ice mixed with soda) are also on offer.

3. Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard



Photo: mariella s./Yelp

Check out Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the family-owned custard shop, which started as a Coney Island booth in 1919, at Wonderland Pier. There are now Kohr Bros. shops in four states.

The custard is offered in single flavors or twist combinations along with shakes, smoothies and sundaes. Check out flavors like chocolate, mint, coffee, orange and dulce de leche.
