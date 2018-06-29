FOOD & DRINK

Get to know 3 of Philadelphia's newest bars

Photo: Bernie's Restaurant and Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're interested in new Philadelphia bars, consider dropping into one of these new spots. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a watering hole near you.

The Wander Inn


2500 S. Third St., Whitman
Photo: kathy t./Yelp

The Wander Inn is a bar offering rotating craft draught beers with weekday happy hour from 4-7 p.m.

Try out an IPA, Double IPA or even a Blood Orange IPA. Lagers, pilsners, ales, stouts and porters also appear on the libations menu, along with wine, select whiskeys and classic and signature cocktails.

Weekend brunch fare like avocado toast, huevos rancheros and French toast are on offer, as are sandwiches like the vegetarian Citrus Marinated Tofu with arugula and focaccia, and the Breakfast Monte Cristo with pork, cheddar and egg on sourdough.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, The Wander Inn has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tim R., who reviewed it on June 23, wrote, "Good food, awesome beer selection and more beer variety to the area is always welcome! It's a great neighborhood bar, check it out if you're in the area."

Dan H. noted, "This is a great neighborhood bar, and worth the hike over if it's not exactly your hood. Very chill vibe and good beer on tap. The 4-7 happy hour is great, and the weekend brunch is killer."

The Wander Inn is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11-2 a.m. on weekends.

Brickwall Tavern


1213 Sansom St., Washington Square
Photo: alexandra k./Yelp

Brickwall Tavern is a small sports bar chain that was originally established in New Jersey in 2006 and offers wings, burgers, beer and more. This new location in Washington Square has over 10,000 feet of space.

The extensive menu offers a variety options like shrimp tacos, a chef salad and a fried catfish burger. The Munchies menu includes deviled eggs, chips and guac, mac and cheese and wings. Pair your fare with one of the numerous craft draughts on tap.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Brickwall Tavern has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Casey S. wrote, "Love the booths! Perfect for lunch or dinner with family, friends and co-workers."

Alexandra K. noted, "I randomly discovered this bar because there was a Beer Week promotion for Evil Genius Brewery here. Apparently it's new, and already pretty popular. With a great beer selection and happy hour menu, it's no wonder."

Brickwall Tavern is open from 11-2 a.m. daily.

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar


3432 Sansom St., University City
Photo: bernie's restaurant and bar/Yelp

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar is a bar and New American spot, offering lunch and dinner, cocktails, wine and beer.

For lunch, there are wings, sliders, pretzels and poutine. Dinner entrees include sauteed shrimp, Thai barbecue chicken and pan-seared salmon.

Look for signature cocktails like the apple brandy-based Sansom Sidecar with triple sec and lemon juice; the Jurisprudence with gin and club soda; and the Frosted Cosmopolitan with vodka, triple sec, blue curacao and white cranberry juice. Weekday happy hour is from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Yelpers are still warming up to Bernie's Restaurant & Bar which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.

Yelper Jeremy C. wrote, "I've been exploring Philadelphia a bit over the last few days and have struggled to find a bar where I felt truly welcome until today. I spent almost three hours here this afternoon studying for an upcoming course/training and felt like I could've easily stayed the whole night. It was that great."

Yelper Chingi Z. wrote, "After a long day working I strolled up to Bernie's to try them out, and I was immediately impressed by the decor and friendliness of the bartender."

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar is open from 11:30-2 a.m. on weekdays and 10-2 a.m. on weekends.
