Get to know 3 of Philadelphia's newest restaurants and bars

The Post
129 S. 30th St., University City
photo: mike c./yelp
The Post is an arcade and cocktail bar, offering chicken wings and more.
This spot is a beer hall and arcade from Branden McRill, the owner behind Walnut Street Cafe, ,according to Eater Philly. Yelpers are raving about its game choices, from shuffleboard to Jenga to Cards Against Humanity.
On the menu, expect to find wings, beef burger or meatball sliders and snacks like popcorn chicken, greens and desserts. Craving a boozy beverage? There's beer, wine and specialty cocktails.
With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, The Post has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Melissa F., who reviewed The Post on Jan. 31, wrote, "I really love this spot, which is new to University city. Killer nachos. Friendly bartenders. My go-to after work is their 5 for $5 happy hour special."
Mike C. noted, "The Post is partly a bar, but it's super friendly for families with games like skeeball and lots of bar food."
The Post is open from 3 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S. Third St., Queen Village
photo: cry baby pasta/yelp
Cry Baby Pasta is a wine bar and Italian spot.
Named as a tribute to the John Waters film with Johnny Depp, this Italian spot is a collaboration between restaurateurs, Bridget Foy and Paul Rodriguez, according to Eater Philly.
On the menu, expect to find starters like Roman egg drop soup or arugula salad. There's also shareable plates of meatballs or grilled artichokes. Along with a selection of bruschetta, there's pasta and large plates like pork rib ragout and mushroom farotto. On the drink list, sip on Italian wine, beer and cocktails.
With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Cry Baby Pasta has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Elizabeth R., who reviewed Cry Baby Pasta on Jan. 23, wrote, "The food is mouthwatering and delicious, from the meatballs with smoked cheese to the amazing artichokes and bruschetta."
Cry Baby Pasta is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
1150 Market St., Washington Square
photo: tim y./yelp
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is a brew pub and traditional American spot.
Iron Hill boasts 16 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and South Carolina, according to its website.
This spot offers an extensive menu. Find appetizers and shared plates like fried Rhode Island calamari, along with sandwiches, burgers and large plates of North Atlantic salmon and rib-eye steak. There's also a menu for children and a variety of gluten-free items.
Yelp users are generally positive about Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, which currently holds four stars out of 81 reviews on the site.
Yelper Rich Y., who was one of the first users to visit Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant on Jan. 14, wrote, "This place has great food and fantastic beer. I had the Korean wings and a mushroom flatbread to go along with a few fine IPAs. The Korean wings pack some heat."
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.