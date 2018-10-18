FOOD & DRINK

Get to know 4 new spots in Philadelphia for doughnuts, sushi and more

Shakespeare & Co. | Photo: Ryan M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in Philadelphia? From a bookstore to a Turkish restaurant, read on for the newest establishments to open for business around town.

Federal Donuts



Photo: Rachel O./Yelp

Now open at 540 South St. in Queen Village is Federal Donuts, the latest outlet of the local mini-chain from James Beard Award winner Mike Solomonov. It features coffee, doughnuts and fried chicken.

You can get the freshly made doughnuts tossed in flavored sugar or glazed and topped with nuts and other toppings. Order a serving of fried chicken, in flavors like zataar, coconut curry and chili garlic, and it comes with a honey doughnut.

There are several coffees available including draft cold brew and Vietnamese coffee.

Shakespeare & Co.



Photo: Brian M./Yelp

Next, Shakespeare & Co. is a bookstore and cafe that recently opened at 1632 Walnut St. in Rittenhouse. It's an extension of the longtime Manhattan store of the same name. It boasts two floors of tidily organized books, which include sections for science fiction, humor, classics, thrillers, politics and more.

At the cafe, you'll find espresso drinks and tea, plus some baked goods and a few sandwiches and salads.

Jason's Toridasu



Photo: Jason's Toridasu/Yelp

A newcomer to Presidential City, Jason's Toridasu, is a sushi bar that's located at 3800 City Ave., Unit C. It's the latest from Japanese food entrepreneur Jason Kim, whose other endeavors include a Jason's Toridasu in Ardmore.

At the new eatery, you'll find pre-made rolls to go and, despite the name ("toridasu" means "takeout"), you can also order fresh from the menu and dine in. Apart from sushi, look for small bites like gyoza, shumai and miso soup.

Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill



Photo: Rachel L./Yelp

Finally, wander over to 811 Sansom St. in Center City and you'll find Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill. This new Turkish restaurant specializes in authentic kebab-style meat, whether served on skewers, as a platter with rice and a salad, or in a pita or wrap.

The menu also features Mediterranean appetizers like hummus, baba ghanoush and vegetarian dolma, along with a Turkish pizza (lahmacun), which is a thin dough topped with minced beef, tomato, garlic, green pepper and tomato paste.
