Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Atlantic City

Bourre
201 S. New York Ave.
Photo: Liz R./Yelp
Bourre is a New Orleans-themed pub featuring live music, Cajun barbecue and themed spirits. Its large outdoor space, which also houses a barbecue smoker, is suitable for outdoor games.
On the menu, expect to find greens, sandwiches, Bayou-inspired plates and barbecue platters. Start with the Creole crab cake and finish with the jambalaya with chicken and andouille sausage. On the dessert list, look for beignets or bourbon bread pudding. (Check out the full menu here.)
With 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews, Bourre is off to a strong start with local diners.
Yelper Anthony L., who reviewed it on Nov. 24, said, "Amazing Cajun food right off the boardwalk. Food, service and prices were all good. Friendly staff. Got the seafood gumbo, which was very good and a nice portion."
Rich T. noted, "Nice beer selection with some local brews, as well as a nicely curated selection of other craft brews. The menu is true Cajun with a dose of barbecue."
Hungry? Drop by and check it out: Bourre is open from noon-2 a.m. daily.
Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar
121 S. Tennessee Ave.
Photo: diane c./Yelp
Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar is a new bar, chocolatier and gift shop.
A bean-to-bar chocolate shop, this spot sources cacao beans from around the globe, but handcrafts chocolate bars right here in Atlantic City. Bartenders lead you through chocolate tastings paired with wine or whiskey while you lounge. You can also opt for one of its chocolate-infused cocktails, or desserts like creme brulee .
With 4.5 stars on Yelp out of three reviews, it seems to be resonating with the local community.
Diane C., who was the first to review it on May 12, said, "Gorgeous industrial revived space. So warm and cozy and plenty of elbow room while sitting at the bar, too. Drinks, wines and cocktails are plenty, but their specialty is making their own chocolate and putting a spin on their menu offerings with the chocolate they make."
Yelper R.A. R. wrote, "The selection of chocolate food and drink is fantastic, and the quality is incredible."
The new chocolate shop is open from 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday.)
Cafe 500
500 Boardwalk
Photo: Charles F./Yelp
Cafe 500 is a new traditional American deli that offers breakfast that's located in the Ocean Resort Casino.
On the menu, expect to find dishes like the Market Street Burger with beef and Italian sausage, provolone and hot peppers, and the Orc Flatbread with caramelized onion, goat cheese, garlic crust, arugula and tomato salad and balsamic vinaigrette. Breakfast options include the Crab Bennie with potato latkes, crab cakes, poached eggs and hollandaise, and the Texas Hold 'Em Breakfast Bowl with scrambled eggs, short rib, cheddar and red pepper potato hash.
The new spot is still finding its way with 24 reviews on Yelp so far, but it's early days.
Michelle P., who reviewed it on Aug. 27, said, "Cafe 500 is what you'd expect of a casino diner-style restaurant. It has people-friendly food and the prices are on the slightly higher end. I'm thrilled that Cafe 500 is around because it's open 24/7 and serves breakfast all day. The setup is actually like a modern diner, which is a step above some of the other non-casino late night establishments."
Valerie B. noted, "Service was slow. Everything was burnt. How do you screw up something as simple as chicken fingers and fries and potato pancakes?"
Cafe 500 is open 24/7.