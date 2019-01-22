Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Philadelphia

---
Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge
Photo: bella h./Yelp
Stop by 1201 Spruce St. in Washington Square and you'll find Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge, a new hookah bar and cafe.
Yelper Tony R. wrote, "This place has a great ambience, with a great feel, vibe and music to it. As far as the drinks go, the lassi is a great touch not usually found at a hookah bar, so it was a great sight to see."
Amma's South Indian Cuisine
Photo: ammas s./Yelp
New to 1518 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Amma's South Indian Cuisine, an Indian spot. Yelpers are fans of Amma's South Indian Cuisine: it's got five stars out of 10 reviews, so far.
Choose between a large selection of Indian classics like the korma, a coconut-based gravy cooked with herbs, spices and your choice of meat or vegetables.
Wingstop
Photo: wingstop/Yelp
Stroll past 2900 Island Ave., Suite 2922 in Eastwick and you'll find Wingstop, a spot to score chicken wings and fast food.
This popular chicken wing franchise offers chicken wings with a variety of different sauces like spicy Korean, garlic Parmesan or Hawaiian.