Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Philadelphia

Amma's South Indian Cuisine. | Photo: Ammas S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to find out about the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia? From a hookah lounge to an Indian restaurant, read on to see the newest destinations to open for business around town.
---

Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge



Photo: bella h./Yelp

Stop by 1201 Spruce St. in Washington Square and you'll find Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge, a new hookah bar and cafe.

Yelper Tony R. wrote, "This place has a great ambience, with a great feel, vibe and music to it. As far as the drinks go, the lassi is a great touch not usually found at a hookah bar, so it was a great sight to see."

Amma's South Indian Cuisine



Photo: ammas s./Yelp

New to 1518 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Amma's South Indian Cuisine, an Indian spot. Yelpers are fans of Amma's South Indian Cuisine: it's got five stars out of 10 reviews, so far.

Choose between a large selection of Indian classics like the korma, a coconut-based gravy cooked with herbs, spices and your choice of meat or vegetables.

Wingstop



Photo: wingstop/Yelp

Stroll past 2900 Island Ave., Suite 2922 in Eastwick and you'll find Wingstop, a spot to score chicken wings and fast food.

This popular chicken wing franchise offers chicken wings with a variety of different sauces like spicy Korean, garlic Parmesan or Hawaiian.
