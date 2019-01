Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Philadelphia

Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge

Looking to find out about the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia? From a hookah lounge to an Indian restaurant, read on to see the newest destinations to open for business around town.---Stop by 1201 Spruce St. in Washington Square and you'll find Cloud Factory Hookah Lounge , a new hookah bar and cafe.Yelper Tony R. wrote , "This place has a great ambience, with a great feel, vibe and music to it. As far as the drinks go, the lassi is a great touch not usually found at a hookah bar, so it was a great sight to see."New to 1518 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Amma's South Indian Cuisine , an Indian spot. Yelpers are fans of Amma's South Indian Cuisine: it's got five stars out of 10 reviews, so far.Choose between a large selection of Indian classics like the korma, a coconut-based gravy cooked with herbs, spices and your choice of meat or vegetables.Stroll past 2900 Island Ave., Suite 2922 in Eastwick and you'll find Wingstop , a spot to score chicken wings and fast food.This popular chicken wing franchise offers chicken wings with a variety of different sauces like spicy Korean, garlic Parmesan or Hawaiian.