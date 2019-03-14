Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Lower Merion Township

Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore
Photo: Kim K./Yelp
Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and juice and smoothies that's located at 22 W. Lancaster Ave.
With outposts across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Vietnam, Kung Fu Tea aims to bring a taste of Taiwan to its customers. On the menu, look for a range of beverages, from milk teas to slushies to espresso.
Green Papaya Asian Bistro
Photo: vicki t./Yelp
Wander over to 202 E. Lancaster Ave. and you'll find Green Papaya Asian Bistro, a new Malaysian and Thai spot.
At this Asian bistro, look for fried noodle dishes, fried rice and specialty plates like pan-seared pineapple curry salmon. There's also a variety of pancake-stuffed desserts and beverages.
Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine
Photo: casablanca moroccan cuisine/Yelp
Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine is a new Moroccan spot that's located at 1047 W. Lancaster Ave.
This spot offers traditional appetizers like falafel, bastilla and spinach pie. Main dishes include shrimp and lamb kebabs or a seasoned salmon filet platter. In addition, the restaurant also offers a seven-course feast. Stay tuned for a hookah bar with more than three dozen flavors.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.