Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Lower Merion Township

Green Papaya. | Photo: Vicki T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the newest restaurant and retail additions to Lower Merion Township? From bubble tea to a Moroccan spot, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open their doors around town.


Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore





Photo: Kim K./Yelp

Kung Fu Tea - Ardmore is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and juice and smoothies that's located at 22 W. Lancaster Ave.

With outposts across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Vietnam, Kung Fu Tea aims to bring a taste of Taiwan to its customers. On the menu, look for a range of beverages, from milk teas to slushies to espresso.

Green Papaya Asian Bistro




Photo: vicki t./Yelp

Wander over to 202 E. Lancaster Ave. and you'll find Green Papaya Asian Bistro, a new Malaysian and Thai spot.

At this Asian bistro, look for fried noodle dishes, fried rice and specialty plates like pan-seared pineapple curry salmon. There's also a variety of pancake-stuffed desserts and beverages.

Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine




Photo: casablanca moroccan cuisine/Yelp

Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine is a new Moroccan spot that's located at 1047 W. Lancaster Ave.

This spot offers traditional appetizers like falafel, bastilla and spinach pie. Main dishes include shrimp and lamb kebabs or a seasoned salmon filet platter. In addition, the restaurant also offers a seven-course feast. Stay tuned for a hookah bar with more than three dozen flavors.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
