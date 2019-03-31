Get to know the 3 newest businesses to debut in Philadelphia

Taj-E-India
Photo: john j./Yelp
A Northern Liberties newcomer, Taj-E-India is an Indian spot that's located at 501 Fairmount Ave.
On the menu, expect to find small bites like samosas and pankoras, along with a wide selection of vegetarian and meat-focused curry dishes. There's also Indo-Chinese menu items like the dry ghobi mancharian, a cauliflower fritter with peppers and onions. Satisfy your sweet tooth with mango ice cream or kheer, a traditional Indian pudding with cardamom and raisins.
Paris Baguette
Photo: paris baguette/Yelp
New to 1717 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Paris Baguette, a bakery and patisserie/cake shop, offering coffee and tea and more.
A Korean-based bakery chain, Paris Baguette boasts more than 3,700 locations worldwide, according to Medium. Along with sweat treats like pastries, specialty cakes and desserts, the menu also offers sandwiches, salads and refreshments. Look for French macarons or its strawberry croissant.
Tree View Cafe
Photo: soon h./Yelp
Now open at 5501 N. Front St. in Olney is Tree View Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and sandwiches.
This spot's founder spent 15 years as a food coordinator and menu developer, according to its website. For morning eats, look for specialty plates like huevos rancheros and its signature Purple Rain, a thick brioche French toast with grape cream cheese. There's also a waffle and sandwich bar.
---
