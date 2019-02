Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Philadelphia

EverybodyFights

Looking to get to know the freshest new spots in Philadelphia? From a boxing gym to a halal Middle Eastern restaurant, read on for the newest spots to open recently. EverybodyFights is a boxing gym that recently opened at 1900 Market St. in Rittenhouse.George Foreman III, son of heavyweight champion George Foreman Sr., is behind the fitness franchise, according to Market Insider . Boasting six locations across five states, the gym offers plenty of classes, from circuit training to boxing to yoga.Stroll past 1230 Arch St. in Center City and you'll find Pho Street , a new Vietnamese spot.This spot boasts four locations in Pennsylvania, including Springfield, Bryn Mawr and two in Philadelphia. The newcomer specializes in street food from the Nam Dinh Province in Northern Vietnam. That includes pho, noodle and rice dishes, Vietnamese hoagies and iced coffee.Wander over to 9356 Old Bustleton Ave. in Bustleton and you'll find Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant , a halal Middle Eastern spot.On the menu, look for classic Middle Eastern dishes like whole-chicken curry, shawarma plates and sandwiches, and Iraqi and Turkish kabobs. There's also a few American dishes, like hamburgers, chicken wings and fries.And new to Roxborough is F45 Training Manayunk , a new training studio at 6001 Ridge Ave.This Australia-based fitness franchise has more than 1,150 locations across 36 countries, according to Philly Mag , and provides a variety of 45-minute classes combining intervals of cardio and strength training.---