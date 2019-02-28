Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Philadelphia

EverybodyFights
Photo: ryan b./Yelp
EverybodyFights is a boxing gym that recently opened at 1900 Market St. in Rittenhouse.
George Foreman III, son of heavyweight champion George Foreman Sr., is behind the fitness franchise, according to Market Insider. Boasting six locations across five states, the gym offers plenty of classes, from circuit training to boxing to yoga.
Pho Street
Photo: lance n./Yelp
Stroll past 1230 Arch St. in Center City and you'll find Pho Street, a new Vietnamese spot.
This spot boastsfour locations in Pennsylvania, including Springfield, Bryn Mawr and two in Philadelphia. The newcomer specializes in street food from the Nam Dinh Province in Northern Vietnam. That includes pho, noodle and rice dishes, Vietnamese hoagies and iced coffee.
Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant
Photo: Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant/Yelp
Wander over to 9356 Old Bustleton Ave. in Bustleton and you'll find Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant, a halal Middle Eastern spot.
On the menu, look for classic Middle Eastern dishes like whole-chicken curry, shawarma plates and sandwiches, and Iraqi and Turkish kabobs. There's also a few American dishes, like hamburgers, chicken wings and fries.
F45 Training Manayunk
Photo: f45 training manayunk/Yelp
And new to Roxborough is F45 Training Manayunk, a new training studio at 6001 Ridge Ave.
This Australia-based fitness franchise has more than 1,150 locations across 36 countries, according to Philly Mag, and provides a variety of 45-minute classes combining intervals of cardio and strength training.
