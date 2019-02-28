FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Philadelphia

Pho Street. | Photo: Lance N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get to know the freshest new spots in Philadelphia? From a boxing gym to a halal Middle Eastern restaurant, read on for the newest spots to open recently.

EverybodyFights



Photo: ryan b./Yelp

EverybodyFights is a boxing gym that recently opened at 1900 Market St. in Rittenhouse.

George Foreman III, son of heavyweight champion George Foreman Sr., is behind the fitness franchise, according to Market Insider. Boasting six locations across five states, the gym offers plenty of classes, from circuit training to boxing to yoga.

Pho Street



Photo: lance n./Yelp

Stroll past 1230 Arch St. in Center City and you'll find Pho Street, a new Vietnamese spot.

This spot boastsfour locations in Pennsylvania, including Springfield, Bryn Mawr and two in Philadelphia. The newcomer specializes in street food from the Nam Dinh Province in Northern Vietnam. That includes pho, noodle and rice dishes, Vietnamese hoagies and iced coffee.

Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant



Photo: Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant/Yelp

Wander over to 9356 Old Bustleton Ave. in Bustleton and you'll find Al Nahrain Halal Restaurant, a halal Middle Eastern spot.

On the menu, look for classic Middle Eastern dishes like whole-chicken curry, shawarma plates and sandwiches, and Iraqi and Turkish kabobs. There's also a few American dishes, like hamburgers, chicken wings and fries.

F45 Training Manayunk



Photo: f45 training manayunk/Yelp

And new to Roxborough is F45 Training Manayunk, a new training studio at 6001 Ridge Ave.

This Australia-based fitness franchise has more than 1,150 locations across 36 countries, according to Philly Mag, and provides a variety of 45-minute classes combining intervals of cardio and strength training.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Boxing fitness studio EverybodyFights now open in Rittenhouse
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Heritage's Sweet Potato Gnocchi
New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores soon
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Lancaster's top 4 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bryce Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year contract: AP source
U.S. attorney announces shooting indictment, rails against Philly DA
AccuWeather: Watch for snow during Friday morning commute
Philadelphia area prepares for Friday snow
Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, cleared in casino brawl
Israel attorney general recommends charges against Netanyahu
Woman gets 15 years for brick beating of 92-year-old grandfather
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Show More
State board rules on Eagle's fan 'football flu' dispute
Truck, car collide in Warrington; hazardous fluid spilled
Route 309 reopens after crashes involving 20 vehicles in Montco
Civil rights legend remembered through food
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
More News