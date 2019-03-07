Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Philadelphia

Musi Byob
Photo: jordan p./Yelp
Musi Byob is a New American spot, that recently opened at 100 Morris St. in Pennsport.
Chef Ari Miller, who is behind Musi, boasts a diverse culinary resume, from High Street on Market to Percy Street Barbecue, according to Philly Mag. Miller blends New American tastes with Israeli influences. Look for dishes like beef heart tartare, aspic and sourdough. For dessert, there's a chocolate tart and orange blossom malabi.
Nineteen Nail & Spa
Photo: nineteen nail & spa/Yelp
Now open at 770 S. 19 Th St. in Graduate Hospital is Nineteen Nail & Spa, a nail technician and eyelash service spot.
Beauty treatments at this new spa include manicures and pedicures, eyelash applications and waxing services.
DAPR Grooming Parlour
Photo: DAPR Grooming Parlour/Yelp
Head over to 125 S. 18th St., Floor 2 in Rittenhouse and you'll find DAPR Grooming Parlour, a men's hair salon.
This upscale men's salon, which touts itself as "part speakeasy, part urban retreat," offers full-service haircuts, beard trims, hot shaves and hair coloring treatments. Its stylistJosh DeMarco won Paris' Best International Emergent Talent award in 2017, the first American to take home the honor.
PetSmart
Photo: PetSmart/Yelp
Head over to 1415 Washington Ave. in Graduate Hospital and you'll find PetSmart, a pet store and pet training and pet groomers spot.
With more than 1,600 outposts in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, this pet retailer can add one more to its list in Philadelphia. Along with its selection of pet food and toys, this location offers grooming, training and "doggie day camp," which provides fitness and socialization for canine companions.
