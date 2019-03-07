Food & Drink

Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Philadelphia

Photo: PetSmart/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Philadelphia? From a New American-style eatery to a popular pet retailer, read on for the newest spots to land around town.


Musi Byob





Photo: jordan p./Yelp

Musi Byob is a New American spot, that recently opened at 100 Morris St. in Pennsport.

Chef Ari Miller, who is behind Musi, boasts a diverse culinary resume, from High Street on Market to Percy Street Barbecue, according to Philly Mag. Miller blends New American tastes with Israeli influences. Look for dishes like beef heart tartare, aspic and sourdough. For dessert, there's a chocolate tart and orange blossom malabi.

Nineteen Nail & Spa




Photo: nineteen nail & spa/Yelp

Now open at 770 S. 19 Th St. in Graduate Hospital is Nineteen Nail & Spa, a nail technician and eyelash service spot.

Beauty treatments at this new spa include manicures and pedicures, eyelash applications and waxing services.

DAPR Grooming Parlour




Photo: DAPR Grooming Parlour/Yelp

Head over to 125 S. 18th St., Floor 2 in Rittenhouse and you'll find DAPR Grooming Parlour, a men's hair salon.

This upscale men's salon, which touts itself as "part speakeasy, part urban retreat," offers full-service haircuts, beard trims, hot shaves and hair coloring treatments. Its stylistJosh DeMarco won Paris' Best International Emergent Talent award in 2017, the first American to take home the honor.

PetSmart





Photo: PetSmart/Yelp

Head over to 1415 Washington Ave. in Graduate Hospital and you'll find PetSmart, a pet store and pet training and pet groomers spot.

With more than 1,600 outposts in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, this pet retailer can add one more to its list in Philadelphia. Along with its selection of pet food and toys, this location offers grooming, training and "doggie day camp," which provides fitness and socialization for canine companions.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Mayor Jim Kenney proposes $5 billion spending plan
Man found shot to death in pickup truck
Show More
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Fran Dunphy to coach last home game at Temple
Gender reveal party ends in mixed emotions
Girl left home alone rescued from 2nd floor window
Official: Santa Anita cancels racing after 21 horse deaths
More TOP STORIES News