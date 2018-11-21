FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Easton

Pie + Tart. | Photo: Lisa Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Easton? From an all-things-pie bakery to an Indian buffet restaurant, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Pie + Tart



Photo: Lisa Y./Yelp

Pie + Tart is a downtown bakery, offering coffee, tea and more, that recently opened at 444 Northampton St.

Theshop is dedicated to "all things in a crust," according to its website. It features Australian savory pies, dessert pies, tarts and quiches, "with the odd galette, crostata, hand pie and turnover offered for good measure."

Easton Taco and Rotisserie



Photo: Mahogany D./Yelp

Another newcomer, Easton Taco and Rotisserie is a Latin American restaurant at 1054 Northampton St. in West Ward.

Try the Chilaquiles, a traditional Mexican dish of fried tortillas bathed in salsa verde with choice of meat. All entrees are served with rice and beans and the restaurant suggests you bring your own tequila. See the full menu here.

Tandoor Grill



Photo: Roger M./Yelp

Tandoor Grill is a new Indian restaurant with a buffet that's located at 9N Third St.

The restaurant specializes in North and South Indian cuisine, as well as Tandoor (clay oven) Sizzlers. Try the garlic tandoor chicken or the garlic paneer masala. Any entree can be customized for vegan and/or gluten-free diners. A lunch buffet is offered from Tuesday-Sunday. See more menu items here.
