Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Philadelphia

Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave., Cedar Park
Photo: Jason K./Yelp
Loco Pez has opened its second taqueria and bar, following its first spot in Fishtown.
The menu features options like the Volcano Burrito, a hot bean and cheese burrito with house made hot sauce; the Gabacho Taco, a hard shell taco with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and crema; quesadillas, enchiladas and more. The bar serves a full lineup of cocktails, beer, tequila and wine. (See the full menu here.)
So far, the new location as earned 3.5-stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Chris D., who was among the first to review it on August 11, wrote, "Awesome taco and tequila place! Really enjoyed it; prices are good and food is tasty.""
Yelper Jason K. noted, "Unfortunately, the tacos were mediocre at best and were really small. I tried the pez, al pastor and carne asada. Not a lot of flavor, and the pez taco was really soggy."
Interested in giving it a try yourself? Loco Pez is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. daily.
La Bamba
600 Catherine St., Bella Vista
Photo: Clarissa V./Yelp
La Bamba is a Mexican spot that serves burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, fish tacos and more.
On the menu, you'll find options like loaded beef nachos, a taco omelette (served any time), Atlantic salmon tacos and chicken fajitas. And you can finish your meal with some churros.
The new restaurant has just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it a five-star rating.
On August 8, Clarissa V. said, "I never thought everything would be so good individually and folded all up together! Here I am waiting again for more. I absolutely love the al pastor with plantains and beans and deliciousness. Every part of it blended well."
La Bamba has yet to post its hours online. Call 267-690-3777 to check ahead.
Tradesman's
1322 Chestnut St., Washington Square
Photo: Bill M./Yelp
Tradesman's is a barbecue joint, with a whiskey and beer bar, located inside the historic Tradesman's Trust Company Building.
According to Eater Philadelphia, the new two-story eatery is the latest concept from owner Teddy Sourias' Craft Concepts Group, which also owns the neighboring BRU Craft & Wurst.
The new place offers smoked meats, 34 taps and a whiskey list with 80 options. As far as the food goes, look for baby back ribs, pork belly, smoked chicken, pulled pork, beef brisket and more. Sides include cornbread, potato salad, onion rings and brisket beans.
Tradesman's has 11 reviews on Yelp, which gives it a three-star rating thus far.
Jacklin A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Beautiful space! High ceilings, a cool industrial chic vibe. Barbecue was delicious; loved the ribs, the pulled pork and the brisket. The cornbread was moist and the mac and cheese and mashed potatoes were pure Southern goodness."
Alexandra M. noted, "Overall, not impressed with the food. It's good for barbecue since there aren't many places like it in the area, but they need to get it together in the service/management department."
Stop in to try it for yourself. Tradesman's is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Yoga Hive Philly
1914 E. Passyunk Ave., East Passyunk
Photo: YOGA hive pHILLY/Yelp
Yoga Hive is a yoga studio that offers programs for all skill levels, as well as options for single classes, multi-class packages, monthly and annual passes, and private sessions.
Special events include its GLO-GA: glow in the dark yoga, where attendees practice under neon and black lights with glow-in-the-dark body paints; BYO-Dog DOGA sessions that invite dogs to class for some simple stretches; and Equestrian Yoga, in which yogis do a routine on horseback (the horse is provided).
So far, Yoga Hive has earned a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kelly L., who reviewed the studio on Aug. 2, wrote, "Cute space, great prices, awesome instructors, fun events -- what more could you want in a yoga studio? The location is perfect for me and great for them because they are the only one of their kind in South Philly."
Jason I. noted, "This studio gives both a workout and the calming feel I look for in a yoga class. I highly recommend this yoga studio as one of the best power yoga studios in Philadelphia."
Yoga Hive is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.