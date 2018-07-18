FYI PHILLY

Get your milkshake on at these 6 Philly dessert places

For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on. (WPVI)

Milkshake Roundup
For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on.

Bassetts at Reading Terminal Market
45 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.864.2771

Joe's Steak & Soda Shop | Facebook
6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-535-9405

Fishtown
1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 535-940

Millie's Burgers, Steaks & Shakes | Facebook
1441 W. Shunk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-467-8553

Ants Pants on 4th Cafe | Facebook
526. S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215.309.2877

Ants Pants Cafe
2212 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215.875.8002

Magpie Artisan Pies | Facebook
1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
267.519.2904

Goldie Falafel Tahini Shakes
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267.239.0777

Whole Foods Market
2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-557-0015

Hip City Veg Vegan Shakes
127 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-7605

University City
214 S 40th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 244-4342

Center City
121 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 296-9001

Society Hill
301 Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
