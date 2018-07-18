Get your milkshake on at these 6 Philly dessert places

Milkshake Roundup
For milkshake lovers, Alicia Vitarelli rounds up a half dozen spots to get your shake on.
Bassetts at Reading Terminal Market
45 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.864.2771
Joe's Steak & Soda Shop | Facebook
6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-535-9405
Fishtown
1 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 535-940
Millie's Burgers, Steaks & Shakes | Facebook
1441 W. Shunk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-467-8553
Ants Pants on 4th Cafe | Facebook
526. S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215.309.2877
Ants Pants Cafe
2212 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215.875.8002
Magpie Artisan Pies | Facebook
1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
267.519.2904
Goldie Falafel Tahini Shakes
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267.239.0777
Whole Foods Market
2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-557-0015
Hip City Veg Vegan Shakes
127 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-7605
University City
214 S 40th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 244-4342
Center City
121 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 296-9001
Society Hill
301 Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
