Ghost kitchens are becoming a staple of Philadelphia dining

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While we continue to stay safer at home, many of us are ordering in for meals.Now, food delivery apps like GrubHub and Uber Eats might be all you need to order from a 'ghost kitchen'.Not a new concept, but one that is growing in popularity, multiple small kitchens are built under one roof and get rented out to chefs and online brands -- for delivery only.Orders go directly to the kitchens, get cooked and bagged up, then picked up by delivery drivers. The chef and the kitchen are never seen, hence the name ghost kitchen.1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191233300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104947 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-755-1121Fairfoods3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-609-4007