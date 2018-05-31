Gin is on Abe Fisher's menu for Juniper June

Juniper June
There's a Juniper celebration the entire month of June at Abe Fisher in Center City. Karen Rogers shows us whats on the menu.
Abe Fisher | Facebook
1623 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodfyi drinksfyi barsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
foodfyi drinksfyi barsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia